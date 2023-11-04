🔊 Listen to this

“My friend is a college professor and I did not go to college. We tend to agree on many things but occasionally see things wildly differently. The latest has to do with the word sorry. He thinks it is a polite way of showing sensitivity. He thinks it is correct to say sorry even when a person is not at fault for something or other.

“I think sorry is overused. Like when you hear ‘I am sorry you had to put your dog down.’ Are you in his camp or mine?”

G: I understand these points of view, and a quick dictionary reference will show that both uses are technically appropriate. Having said that, I live in your camp, but that does not mean my life or yours will be easier for our affiliation.

There is an art and grace to the use of language that is often dismissed, but a pedantic affect can sometimes emerge when one is wanting to be precise or feeling the need to be righteous. I will give your friend the benefit of the doubt and lean in the direction that he does not mean to be annoying to you or want to demean you in any way.

What may be going on could have something to do with one’s sense of personal responsibility, upbringing or culture.

I do not think it is a requirement to follow the language police etiquette in order to have a more civilized society. That’s the camp your friend appears to be choosing. He may feel that “going along to get along” works for him in many situations. It’s a common strategy in competitive careers and in families that are deeply intertwined.

What I do think is helpful to peacemaking, and that can create a more comfortable social atmosphere in any interpersonal dynamic, is to try to recognize when someone may be in need of your compassion or sensitivity. In those situations, if it feels appropriate to you, offer the word sorry as a gesture of kindness. It can become a gift that costs you really nothing at all.

That does not mean that you have to personally take on the burden of carrying someone’s difficulty or pain, and default to that word each and every time. You get to be selective.

In the case of a pet having to be euthanized, I would always lean toward expressing tenderness. If you think the pet owner would feel comforted if you said you were “sorry”, then of course go in that direction. But do not be surprised if the person who is in deep grief does not want to talk about their loss with you in that moment.

That’s where the art and grace of language, and restraint, can matter a great deal.

If you don’t want to say you are sorry where you have no culpability of guilt, there are alternative phrases and gestures you can use.

To those who are in my intimate circle, I like to say things that express more detail about my understanding of what has occurred. So, for example, in the case of the loss of a pet or a loved one, I would start by saying “I know this is a really hard time. It’s rough.” And then I might add any clarifying sentences that offer some warmth and that help to reveal that I either have not gone through that yet, or have gone through it. Not to make this about you, but sometimes talking about a shared experience helps to deepen a relationship. It can also reveal information that may not have been known before to the other person, that gives them a fuller picture of your life story.

But even a non-verbal expression such as an embrace or a soft touch on the other person’s hand, though only where welcomed, can be all that is needed.

For me, I only want to use the word sorry when I have messed up. By that I mean when I either misread a situation or else had a misunderstanding, or a challenging conversation that did not resolve particularly well.

Getting past this blip with your friend, or a dispute with anyone that matters to you, is pretty easy if you orient yourself toward being invested in growing a level of ease and trust. Sometimes the word sorry can get you faster to that destination than any other word because it can smooth over language barriers. It’s one of those “good medicine” words that can quickly fix many a boo-boo. Sort of like a smile does. Both show another person pretty directly that we are connected and fully present.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com