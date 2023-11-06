Winter Commencement set for Dec. 17

🔊 Listen to this

Erika Funke, senior producer and classical music host at WVIA Radio, will be the keynote speaker at Misericordia University’s undergraduate and graduate winter commencement ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 17. The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at the Anderson Sports and Health Center on the Misericordia campus in Dallas. Commencement activities will include a baccalaureate Mass at 10:30 a.m. in the Lemmond Theater on the Dallas campus. Doors of the Anderson Center will open at 12:30 p.m. for commencement.

During the commencement ceremony, the University will confer degrees on 299 students from 13 states and present Funke with a Doctor of Humane Letters degree.

A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of the University of Chicago, Funke received a master’s degree in humanities from The Pennsylvania State University. She served on the PA Humanities Council for two terms and often speaks in the community about the arts and how they impact our lives.

Celebrating her 44th year at the local PBS/NPR station, Funke’s many duties include hosting/producing Classical Music Scene, Art Scene and Early Birds on the radio, Keystone Edition Arts on TV and many other popular programs.

Funke’s parents filled their home with music, exposing her to classical, opera and jazz from a young age. She took piano lessons and music theory from, as she calls him, “a very serious and scary professor.” A college radio host, Funke attended a concert by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra under Georg Solti, an evening that changed the trajectory of her career. “It was a transcendent performance of a Beethoven symphony that took the audience’s breath away and made me say, if that’s the way classical music can move us, then I want to make such music available to as many people as I can.” And a lifelong career in broadcast radio was born.

Her award-winning daily arts program, Art Scene, features interviews with creative individuals from throughout the region, the U.S. and abroad. “A quick calculation surprised all of us. It seems we’ve probably had over 6,000 conversations with people in the arts and humanities in the last 25 years. Of course, quantity is not the key, but rather the depth of those exchanges. We try to engage in a dialogue with guests about the creative process and its importance in our lives,” Funke said.

In addition to her coverage of the arts, Funke has produced many programs about the history of northeastern Pennsylvania and its residents. Her radio play, Who Pretender Is, Or Who is King centers on the lives of the residents of Laurel Run, a borough near Wilkes-Barre whose residents suffered the effects of a chronic mine fire under their community. The play was produced by The Northeast Theatre and broadcast on WVIA Radio.

Funke’s broadcast work expands beyond radio into television documentaries. She wrote and narrated a documentary honoring the 25th anniversary of the Knox Mine Disaster, the tragic mining accident in the Wyoming Valley that killed 12 men in 1959, forever changing how the mining industry operated. She also wrote and narrated the Emmy-nominated Memento Mozart, a documentary that looks at the composer and his music in the context of cities that were important in his life.

During her address to the graduating class, Funke plans to share with them some of the insights she has gathered over her decades in radio regarding the critical importance of listening in our everyday lives.

“These students will be going out into a world that will be changing rapidly, almost beyond comprehension. They will be pursuing different career paths along the way. But if there is one constant, it is the fundamental importance of listening — listening to others and to their own hearts. They have just spent time at Misericordia University, whose mission is to inspire graduates to engage in a life of service and global citizenship. As they enter this challenging world, they will be better able to put their talents and knowledge to work through the art of “listening across differences” in the language of our time,” she said.

Funke knows of what she speaks. One of the most rewarding experiences of her time at WVIA was the opportunity to travel to Poland as part of a three-person team representing Wilkes University. The team was invited to present two week-long workshops to young radio broadcasters who were attempting to develop a new way of working following the fall of the Berlin wall and the demise of state-sponsored broadcasting. Funke’s responsibility during the trip was to explain the principles of public media to these young radio broadcasters.

“There were surprises and many touching moments during this trip,” she recalled. “One of our translators explained the impact of Pope John Paul II’s visit before the fall of communism, giving the country hope, and how classical music by the likes of Witold Lutoslawski kept the Poles going in those dark times.”

“We are honored to have Erika Funke address the graduates, faculty and guests during our winter commencement ceremony. She is a legend in local broadcasting who has traveled the world and will bring a unique and inspiring message to our graduating class,” said Daniel Myers, Ph.D., president of Misericordia University.