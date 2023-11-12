🔊 Listen to this

Not too long ago I drove a friend to a doctor consult. His wife was unable to fill that role that day. This was an especially important appointment as the surgeon would discuss with him the status of his latest scans and lab tests. He would also go over what options for surgery, or other treatments, were available to him.

This was not the first time I have accompanied a person with a significantly diminished health status to one of their critically important appointments. Though I am no expert on medical procedures, I do have a skill I sharpened during my journalism career that is particularly useful at these times: I ask direct, probing questions because I seek direct, comprehensive answers.

Over the years I have discovered that this is not a skill that everyone possesses or even desires to develop.

I have seen some people with acute or chronic conditions become easily worn down. It’s not just from a diseased state that zaps them of their get up and go, but having to learn difficult medical terminology is a real chore. This task can go on for many weeks or months, while a disease progresses and may require the involvement of different medical specialties, ranging from surgery to radiation to medical oncology. Each has their own Samsonite set of descriptive and opaque vocabulary, that packs both grand hope and concerning side effects.

Combine all that with conferring with Dr. Googling. Patients may be occupied at all hours of the day and night researching stats or else participating in “your disease” chat rooms. This work can become habit forming and can quickly slip a patient deep into thorny weeds.

Yes Dr. Googling can often be a valuable source of solid medical information, but Dr. Googling’s many links can introduce data points that are unrelated to one’s specific condition. When that happens, Dr. Googling can leave patients even more confused or conflicted about what they are dealing with, and wondering what is the next right thing to do.

Having a second set of ears at these doctor appointments can be of great value beyond being a comfort to the patient. Not missing some key detail is what those extra ears can offer, but truth be told, they can also be an unintentional nightmare for the patient or doctor. To avoid chaos that can eat up the limited time allotted during medical appointments, it is advisable to at least partially choreograph, or role play, beforehand.

Why? Patients may become sidetracked or forget to ask some of the questions they had intended to ask of their physician, or they may become too overwhelmed with concerns that spikes their fear, and drives them away from hearing a protocol or treatment plan. Having a thorough list of questions, whether written on a piece of paper or on a digital device, should help make the process more efficient and easier to get through for everyone in the room.

For me, the most significant point that came up repeatedly concerned what the medical opinion of that surgeon would be, and whether I would be persuaded one way or the other. I was particularly eager to also learn what he could share about the findings of the tumor board who had reviewed the case. Fortunately, my friend had not only given me permission to ask the surgeon any questions, he and I had gone over them the day before the appointment.

My friend also granted me permission to interrupt him. If at any point I felt I needed to get clarification or more details, or to address an area that hadn’t yet been mentioned, I was at liberty to do so. You can imagine that I took up a considerable amount of the talk time where I felt it was appropriate. My participation did help reveal to myself and to my friend that this surgeon was masterful at his profession.

As to the process, there is much left to sort out that will take time, and yet still may not provide a solid guarantee that it is the definitive course of action. It is this part of the disease ordeal, and it is a massive ordeal of financial expense and risk, that is toughest for many patients. I call it the hanging in the dangle. It is any experience where you don’t yet know enough, where things or choices may even be out of your control, or where the outcome of a situation may not have a clean resolution or solution, and you just have to wait and dangle in what seems like limbo.

But that’s also the phase where your own grace can come to express itself and provide some healing. If you allow yourself to trust in the kindness, generosity and expertise of others who have sacrificed years to learn what they have been trained to do with compassion, most of the anxiety of hanging in the dangle can be transformed into a feeling of gratitude, love and lightness of being.

That’s the sweet spot where we know we are in fact on the right course, doing the next right thing, no matter what any scans or lab numbers may indicate.

Email Giselle with your question at [email protected] or send mail: Giselle Massi, P.O. Box 991, Evergreen, CO 80437. For more info and to read previous columns, go to www.gisellemassi.com