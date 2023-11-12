🔊 Listen to this

A Veterans’ safe haven, a women’s and children’s pantry, feeding hungry children, a safe creative arts education for children in need, and technology lending at a beloved local library- it’s no wonder applause could be heard echoing through the Friedman JCC on the afternoon of November 2nd, 2023. Representatives from 5 amazing local nonprofits gave 3-minute presentations at the Luzerne Foundation’s Millennium Circle Luncheon, hoping to receive a $25,000 grant.

A few weeks prior, Millennium Circle Committee members had the daunting task of reading through over 50 grant applications and selecting five finalists to attend the Luncheon. After extensive and thoughtful deliberation, a nonprofit from each field of interest was selected.

After the Luncheon concluded, ballots were collected, and the staff at The Luzerne Foundation worked scrupulously to tabulate the votes. The members had a tough decision to make, but Patriots Cove’s message of support and caring for our veterans and first responders through their outdoor events carried the day.

Nestled in the northeast mountains of Pennsylvania, Patriots Cove is an 18-acre refuge with a trout stream and fruit orchard. The property is wheelchair accessible with a lodge home, activities center, pavilion, fishing docks, trails, rest areas, and a fire pit.

Cove fishing retreats and caregiver activities are exclusive to those ill or injured in the line of duty, as well as those caring and advocating for their needs. Outdoor and Caregiver Community events provide free meals, lodging, and fishing equipment. Patriot’s Cove is much more than a destination spot for fun vacations; it creates healing experiences and promotes camaraderie through service to others.

We would be remiss not to mention the four other nonprofit organizations represented at the Luncheon. Each has a heartfelt story with a passionate, hardworking team doing good in our community.

• Child Hunger Outreach Partners: Since 2018, CHOP has grown to serve tens of thousands of students weekly in Pennsylvania. As CHOP moves closer to meeting its mission of ending childhood hunger, they continue to build partnerships nationwide and launch program branches to support this initiative.

• Hazleton Art League Has provided art instruction to the Greater Hazleton community for over 75 years. Programs include adult and youth instruction in drawing, painting, photography, stained glass, fused glass, jewelry making, pottery, ceramics, and Pysanky art.

• MamaBird: Founded in the Fall of 2022 by a group of like-minded mama friends, MamaBird began simply as a way to pay it forward to support the women and children of the Back Mountain. Their hope as a nonprofit is to provide necessities such as diapers, wipes, and feminine hygiene supplies to those in need.

• Osterhout Free Library: The main library for the City of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding communities, it also serves as the library system headquarters for all of Luzerne County, so anyone with a Luzerne County Library Card has access to their resources.

Would you like to become a Millennium Circle Member?

The Millennium Circle Fund of The Luzerne Foundation was created by a special group of donors whose one-time gifts of $2,000 play a pivotal role in helping The Luzerne Foundation identify unmet community needs. The ultimate goal is to have 2,000 members and a fund that would support the community with grants of $200,000 or more each year.

A Millennium Circle donor can be an individual, a family, a business, or a civic group. Membership continues in perpetuity as gifts continue to benefit the community for generations to come. Each member of The Millennium Circle is requested to be the “eyes and ears” of the Fund, recommending areas of need and nominating causes and programs. Your one-time gift of $2,000 can be paid over the course of numerous years and your membership would be effective immediately.

To become a member, visit www.luzfdn.org, or call The Luzerne Foundation at 570-822-2065

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™