Show offers ‘gorgeous’ music, some dark elements

🔊 Listen to this

People find all kinds of information on their phones nowadays, Alison Morooney said, and if they see something that makes them uncomfortable, their response can be quickly dismissive.

“Swipe!” said Morooney, an assistant professor of theatre at Wilkes University, moving her hand to show how easy it is to get rid of what you don’t want to see.

Live theater offers an alternative to the “swipe,” said Morooney, who is directing the musical “Carousel” Nov. 16 through 19 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center. Theater welcomes people to see many aspects of the human condition, even disturbing ones.

“I believe that is what theater is for,” Mulrooney said, “to look deeper and more carefully.”

She and her students have talked about some of the thought-provoking elements of “Carousel,” from domestic violence to social mores to “characters who are objectively harmful to others,” and the possibility of redemption.

“We as a cast have talked about that,” the director said. “Is Billy Bigelow redeemable?”

Billy Bigelow, in case you’re wondering, is a rough-around-the-edges carnival barker who arrives in a community along the coast of Maine in 1874 and develops a relationship with a millworker named Julie Jordan.

“She’s never really given herself to anyone,” said Raven Whitefawn, who plays Julie. That character, new to romance, is guarded with the rest of her community, hesistant to share any details about her private life.

“That’s why they sing the song ‘You’re a Queer One, Julie Jordan’,” Whitefawn said. “They say she’s as tight-lipped as an oyster.”

When Julie becomes pregnant, Billy realizes his young family needs money and, aided by the unsavory influence of one Jigger Craivan, he decides robbery is the best way to provide it.

Jigger is an out-and-out villain on several levels, said Jack Flynn, who has that role.

“There’s nothing subtle,” Flynn said. “He’s very upfront about it.”

Aside from the social problems it addresses, the play is a vehicle for Golden Age-style songs and dances.

So, what is the music like?

“Gorgeous,” several cast members said in unison, before a recent rehearsal.

The score includes lively, fun numbers like “June is Bustin’ Out All Over,” the stirring “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” the romantic “If I Loved You” and many more.

“I love every single number in the show,” said Caleb Flannegan, who plays the character Enoch Snow. “I especially have fun with my song, ‘When the Children Are Asleep.’ “

Snow’s song, which he sings to his fiancee Carrie Pipperidge, spells out his hopes for the future, and marriage, and children, and a growing fleet of ships.

“He has definite ideas,” Flannegan said. “He has planned out his and his future wife’s whole futures.”

His future wife may be not be in complete agreement.

“She’s not necessarily direct about it,” said Rachel Kern, who has that role. “But she has her own ideas.”

“Carousel” opened at Broadway’s Majestic theatre in 1945, running for neaerly 900 performances and launching a national tour. It was the subject of three Broadway revivals, most recently in 2018, and was released as a film in 1956 with Shirley Jones and Gordon MacRae in the starring roles.

Show times for the Wilkes Univesity production are 8 p.m. Nov. 16, 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 at the Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts.

Audience members can purchase tickets online at wilkes.edu/theatre. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students/senior citizens and free with ID for Wilkes students, faculty and staff. The box office will open one hour before curtain for purchases in person. Questions? Call 570-408-4540.