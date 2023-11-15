🔊 Listen to this

This book was a very quick read; I believe I finished it in two days. Overall, it gives us a good indication of Britney’s childhood and the confinement she felt during the conservatorship and the overall abuse or neglect she felt from her family. I believe she only scratches the surface here and there are many more details and timeline of events that are yet to be revealed. The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 and was not questioned until 2019. In 2020, a social movement calling for termination of the conservatorship, #FreeBritney, attracted worldwide media attention.

In June 2021, Britany made a statement in court and asked to terminate her conservatorship. She accused her father, family, and management of abuse, detailing instances of mistreatment and much more. It was then she was granted the use of her own attorney that helped her gain freedom. The book was published before her divorce to Sam Ashgari.

The book offers a glimpse into the challenges Britney faced, particularly during her 30s when she was deprived of personal autonomy. Her journey of rediscovering herself in her 40s, after enduring such constraints, is both inspiring and heart-wrenching. It’s a stark reminder of her earlier struggles with the lack of guidance she received during those critical times. Thankfully, she has emerged from the constraints of her conservatorship, a testament to her resilience, but in the end, we ask where was her support? Weren’t there some industry folks that could see through the family issues? Apparently not.

This memoir falls a little bit short for me. Many may hail it as the memoir of the year, and yes, Britney deserves a ton of credit for putting this out there, but it left me wanting to know more. This isn’t about recounting her life’s hardships, which are undeniably terrifying, but rather the quality of the memoir itself. But, to give Britney a break, this is her first book and I’m sure it took everything she had to share these terrible years with the public.

The narrative is somewhat basic and disjointed, with a tone that often appears to be targeting specific individuals. While these individuals might deserve criticism, it detracts from the overall narrative quality. You’ve seen the entertainment news and knew which individuals I’m talking about. I don’t think Britney needed to include the shock value with these nuggets, the book would have been a great sell regardless. Britney gives us a snapshot of her life, but it left quite a few gaps I would have liked to see filled. This is not a dig on Britney or her book, I think that her fans are just starved for more!

There’s a notable absence of detailed background to her rise to fame, an aspect that deserved more attention. For those seeking a well-crafted memoir, this may not be the right choice. While Britney’s life story is undoubtedly remarkable and her strength commendable, the memoir itself doesn’t do justice to her extraordinary journey. What’s even more shameful is the fact that she had very little support during the conservatorship years. Being locked up in facilities for months at a time? Being restricted to canned vegetables and chicken? Not being able to see her sons?

The book is worth the read, but as noted just scratches the surface. We will be watching and reading on what Britney does next!

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage and her mother, Jacquie O’Neil, contribute to this column.

