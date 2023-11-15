🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia Players will present “Wait Until Dark” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 to Nov. 18 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 19 in Lemmond Theatre.

The play follows a sinister con man and two ex-convicts who invade the Greenwich Village apartment of San Hendrix and his blind wife, Susy. With the help of a young neighbor, Susy must determine who is her friend and who means her harm.

A deadly game of cat and mouse ensues among all involved, and Susy is at a significant disadvantage. However, when the lights go out, the playing field is evened.

“I’m super excited to see how the audience reacts to the dynamics of our characters,” said Morgan Gayton, Social Media Coordinator for Misericordia Players. “It’s something we haven’t done in a very long time.”

General Admission to the play is $8 at the door and $3 for students with ID.