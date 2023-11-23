Six performances will be presented as free gift to community

Ballet Theatre of Scranton, under the artistic direction of Joanne Arduino, will kick off the holiday season with its 48th annual performances of “The Nutcracker” at the Theater at North on Friday, Nov. 24, Saturday, Nov. 25, and Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2 and 7:30 pm. This traditional gift to the community has offered free public performances since 1976. Free tickets can be picked up at the box office at the Theater at North on the day of the specific performance, two hours prior to curtain.

More than 100 local dancers from ages 9 to adult will perform with Elizabeth Schneider as Sugarplum Fairy, in three performances, Laura Durkin as Clara and Brennan Connor as the Nutcracker Prince.

Guest artists Dayesi Torriente and Arian Molina Soca, principal dancers with Philadelphia Ballet, will perform as Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier in three performances.

Additionally, you can see the 2020 professionally filmed production on local FOX affiliates from Dec 23-26. Check local listings.

For information call 570-347-2867 or visit www.balletscranton.org