The CEO/Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank was recently awarded $1,000 from the Luzerne County Bar Association Charitable Foundation. The award was presented at the Luzerne County Bar Association meeting held Nov. 9. Shown from left are: Atty. Megan Kennedy, Foundation Board Member; Atty. Catherine R. O’Donnell, Foundation President; Jennifer Warabak, CEO/Weinberg Food Bank, and Rachel Olszewski and Lesa Butera, Foundation Board Members.