🔊 Listen to this

“Let us remember that, as much has been given us, much will be expected from us, and that true homage comes from the heart as well as from the lips, and shows itself in deeds.” — Theodore Roosevelt

The Luzerne Foundation has a lot to be thankful for in 2023. Because of the generosity of our donors, over $3,000,000 in grants and $500,000 in scholarships were awarded this year alone. Our Board of Directors and Staff are deeply committed to the work we do. Our vision and core values are the guiding principles behind our decisions, the services we offer, and the future initiatives we determine.

Our Mission

The Luzerne Foundation works to enhance the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grantmaking, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them.

Core Values

• Commitment to the public good

• Transparency, integrity, and honesty

• Accountability and responsible stewardship of resources

• Commitment to excellence and to maintaining the public trust

• Embracing diversity and inclusion, making philanthropy equitable for all

At this time of year, we humbly reflect on the goodness of people, and we take a moment to express our gratitude to:

• Those who have fought for our freedom.

• The unsung heroes who serve daily behind the scenes across our region, often without recognition.

• The donors who give to help causes that matter to them.

• The Luzerne Foundation’s Founding Board and Current Board members for their leadership and legacy of service.

• Our region’s nonprofit service providers.

• Those who serve on nonprofit boards freely give their time, talent, and treasure to improve our community.

• Our first responders, community leaders, law enforcement, and those who serve as elected officials.

• Healthcare providers who make daily sacrifices to care for the well-being of others.

• To community leaders who had gone before us and left a legacy of caring for us to emulate.

• We encourage you to pause for just a moment to add to our list mentally.

May your Thanksgiving be filled with gratitude, love, and laughter, and be sure to pass the pumpkin pie!

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™