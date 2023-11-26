🔊 Listen to this

I hope everyone is recovered and rejuvenated after the long holiday weekend.

Even if you had to work or manage family responsibilities, I hope you still found peace at some points throughout the weekend. If not, perhaps make it a priority to do so today?

While I’m all kinds of thankful for the past few days – the communal family meals, the Jurassic World Live show at Mohegan Sun Arena, some shopping deals I scooped up – I also know we’re embarking on the busiest time of year.

So, today I bring you a solution where you can find reprieve from that hustle and bustle.

Everyone I talk to is seemingly more chaotic and a wee bit stressed this time of year.

That’s why I’m recommending when it gets to be too much or you just need a little break, find an escape at the Holiday Hideaway and Pop-Up Bar at the River Grille on North River Street in Plains Township.

While I haven’t seen it yet (it opens Dec. 1) I’m told it’ll be the perfect spot to get into the holiday spirit in a cozy and warm hideaway surrounded by twinkling lights and cheerful decorations.

I know the folks setting up this display and am sure it will live up to the hype.

The design team at the River Grille has been busy filling the enclosed and heated outdoor space with trees and designs that’ll make for dazzling photo opportunities (I’ve been following the preparations on Facebook; the page is @TheRiverGrille).

This holiday hideaway is an experience with classic holiday drink flavors and special small plates prepared by the fabulous chefs, so I’m super excited to check it out.

Visit this link to read more or make a reservation: rivergrillenepa.com/holidayhideaway.

I hope to see you there in the next few weeks for a little holiday toast and to catch up on all that’s been happening this past year.

But, besides that upcoming hustle and bustle, I’m also reflecting today on two meaningful recent events — one I witnessed and one I participated in.

On Veterans Day, I watched as the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association — Luzerne County Bar Association hosted a magnificent talent show at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre.

Lawyers, court employees and others involved in its mission gathered to perform and pay tribute to veterans.

And then last Sunday I volunteered for the Commission on Economic Opportunity’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution at Mohegan Sun Arena. More than 1,000 volunteers helped serve more than 6,000 meals.

How amazing it was to witness such a feat.

Oscar and I manned the potato bin for a few hours (fitting for me as an Irishman, I suppose).

Whatever you do today, I hope you’re able to reflect on the good times experienced so far this season and begin thinking about the fun to come.

And remember, if you start to get stressed thinking about the season, schedule a visit to the holiday hideaway to cure all your woes (rivergrillenepa.com/holidayhideaway).

Happy holidays!

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].