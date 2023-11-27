🔊 Listen to this

The Dietrich Theater Golden Days of Radio Players invites everyone to take part in an evening of the “theater of the mind” on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. with a live radio show. This free performance, featuring 13 volunteer actors, will take audience members back to a simpler time, before television, when radio was the only form of broadcast entertainment, and families would gather around the radio to enjoy the latest episode of their favorite shows.

Esther Harmatz, Radio Players Director, likes to keep things light with some Christmas fun for the December show. Therefore, the cast will perform three holiday radio plays including Radio City Playhouse’s 1949 episode of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” “George’s Christmas Presents” from the series My Favorite Husband which originally aired in 1941 and “Fibber Tries to Learn Piano” from the Fibber McGee and Molly Show.

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Tunkhannock and by Ed Battestin in memory of Pat Battestin, the show is free to everyone. There will also be preshow entertainment by the Mirabelli Brothers, Christopher and Gerard, who will be singing a few classic Christmas songs.

When asked what she is most excited about for this performance, Harmatz said, “It is hard for me to pick a favorite because everyone does a great job. All three plays are humorous and should provide some laughs. I look forward to people coming and enjoying the show and getting to experience a little bit of what it might have been like to be in the audience at a radio broadcast studio as the shows were being recorded during the good old days of radio.”

To add to the audience’s enjoyment, she said, “The cast won’t dress as the characters, but in 1940’s dress like the actors of that time would have worn when they went to work in the radio studio.”

Cast members for the upcoming Golden Days of Radio show include Owen Frazier, Ian Frazier, Pam Frazier, Liz Winski, Rich Ryczak, June Lybolt, Beth Romanski, Jerry Beaucheane, Gerard Mirabelli, Christopher Mirabelli, D.A. Moyer, Jayme Moyer, and Hoyt Keiser.

In addition to directing the show, Esther also creates the sound effects for the performance. “I try to use as many live sound effects as I can,” she said, “to keep the performance as authentic as possible.” For this show, sound effects include the sound of doors opening and closing, an organ, the telephone and more, as well as a few digital sound effects.

Free tickets are available to the Dietrich Theater Radio Players’ Holiday Show at 570-836-1022 x3 or at the door while they last. A light reception will follow the performance.