🔊 Listen to this

I feared this would not hold shape on serving because I used skim milk instead of whole and peas instead of broccoli, but a little extra time to thicken the sauce, extra cracker crumbs for the topping, and extra baking time made those fears groundless

Baked and ready to serve after a few minutes to let everything set.

I love my mom and have epic memories of her cooking relentlessly in our modest kitchen to feed the collective maw of nine kids and two very hard working parents. While her success in stretching a slim budget to feed a big family was remarkable, her repertoire with leftovers lacked variety.

After a turkey dinner you could expect follow-up meals of pot pie, soup, cone-shaped croquettes (never liked them) or leftover meat in gravy on waffles.

My sainted mother (still with us at 97) spent hours after a big bird dinner meticulously trimming every scrap of edible meat off the bones, masterfully removing fat and piling the useful stuff on a plate for sandwiches and future meals.

But it seemed she spent scant time coming up with dinners from all that terrifically trimmed turkey. Instead, she retrieved a well-worn recipe card — or, at least as likely, just made something from memory.

As I learned to cook, I craved more variety, and periodically — as regular readers know — I Google “leftover (fill in the blank)” to try something new. After Thanksgiving 2020 I made a turkey tetrazzini recipe I had pulled off the web, a dish that went over well in our house.

On Dec. 26 this year, MT roasted the biggest turkey of her life (I’m pretty sure that, even at 22 pounds, it was smaller than any bird mom every cooked for our 11-member family). A day or three later I performed a pale imitation of my mom’s carcass cleaning. MT made soup with the bones. I made this turkey divan recipe from delish.com.

Cut to the result: I’m finishing cooking in the kitchen, MT’s in another room. I bring a serving to her and go back to the kitchen to get my own helping.

I overhear MT’s first word upon tasting: “Wow!’

Her more detailed description: “This is great. It’s both tangy and savory at the same time.”

She took some over to her mom, and reported back that Nanner offered similarly high praise.

Two minor variations to the recipe were out of expediency: We only buy skim milk as a rule so that’s what I used, and we had no broccoli in the freezer so I used unadorned, already-cooked peas leftover from that Dec. 26 meal. Since the peas were cooked, I did about 10 minutes less time in the oven covered with foil, and I lifted the foil slightly about half-way through — thinking this would help thicken the finished dish. As usual, I upped the garlic a clove or two.

When I did remove the foil, a lot of the topping had disappeared in the cooking, and I quickly made some more cracker crumb topping to better cover the whole dish. It’s a matter of taste, but I think upping the crumbs to a cup and half is a good idea.

And why is it called Divan? Multiple websites say “Chicken Divan” was invented at the Divan Parisien Restaurant in New York City’s Chatham Hotel, but that doesn’t explain why the restaurant took the name of what, to me, was always a type of sofa. The origin, according etymonline.com, is Persian, originally a collection of sheets of paper, or a book of accounts. It evolved, to be the office or room of accounts, or a council chamber , which in Middle Eastern countries often had low benches or raised sections of the floor along the wall for sitting, thus becoming the “large couch usually without back or arms often designed for use as a bed” as defined by merriam-webster.com

As to the Divan Parisien, whatscookingamerica.net explains that in French it could be “a meeting place or great hall.

“It was this meaning that attracted the notice of the owners of the New York restaurant as they searched for a name that would imply continental elegance.”

So now I know.

Dobru chut!

Turkey Divan (delish.com)

6 tablespoons butter, divided, (4 and 2 tablespoons)

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

2 cups whole milk

2 cups low-sodium chicken broth

2 cups shredded white cheddar

3/4 cup sour cream

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cups cooked turkey breast, diced

4 cups frozen broccoli, thawed and drained

1 cup crushed Ritz crackers

Freshly chopped chives, for serving

Heat oven to 375°. Grease a 2-quart baking dish with butter. In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, melt 4 tablespoon butter. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute, then stir in mustard.

While whisking, slowly pour in milk and then broth. Bring to a simmer and continue to whisk until thickened, about 7 minutes.

Reduce heat to low and whisk in cheese, sour cream, and cayenne pepper until fully combined. Remove from heat. Season generously with salt and pepper and stir in turkey and broccoli.

Spread turkey mixture in the bottom of prepared pan and season with salt and pepper.

Cover dish with foil and bake until broccoli is tender, about 40 minutes.

Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir crackers into butter.

Remove foil and top with cracker mixture. Continue to bake until cheese is golden and bubbly, about 25 minutes more.

Sprinkle with chives before serving.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish