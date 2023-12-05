🔊 Listen to this

Damenti’s Restaurant, located at 5 Bowman’s Mill Road in Hazleton, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Ice Bar event from Jan. 9 to March 19, 2024. For this season, the ice bar will embrace a captivating “old-time wooden bar” theme, promising guests an enchanting journey back in time.

Prepare to enter a breathtaking world of ice as Damenti’s Restaurant transforms its outdoor bocce court space into an exquisite ice bar. From the moment you step inside, you will be captivated by the beauty and artistry of our team of world-champion carvers creating this frozen wonderland. New and returning attendees will notice how every inch of the bar area exudes a rustic charm reminiscent of an old-time wood bar.

When speaking of this year’s event, Damenti’s owner and ice bar visionary Kevin McDonald said, “My wife Helen and I believe the ice bar is an asset to our community and northeastern Pennsylvania as there are less than a handful of ice bars in the US. As we unveil this year’s masterpiece, we are also pleased to share that this year’s beneficiary is S.A.F.E. Inc, a non-profit organization providing support for families and children with autism.”

The Ice Bar at Damenti’s Restaurant invites guests to partake in this unique event. Whether you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind date night, a memorable outing with friends, or a family adventure that will leave lasting memories, the ice bar promises an unforgettable experience.

The Ice Bar, also known as ICE4U2C, began in 1986 when Kevin made a small ice castle for his daughter’s third birthday. The Castle became an annual tradition that has grown significantly over time. It also sparked a nearly 40-year involvement with ice sculpting for McDonald, who has since produced the National Ice Carving Championships several times. In addition, he has competed and judged in the World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska.