MT celebrated her birthday Sunday, 23 years to the day since I proposed during a loooong walk on the Lehigh Gorge trail. I asked what she wanted for her birthday this year, and she asked me to cook a dinner. Anything in particular? “Surf and turf.”

I did, trying two new recipes for steak/shrimp (in a single skillet) and a side of small potatoes (I’ll offer those recipes in a future test kitchen). I wanted a veggie with some color, so I bought a bag of baby carrots figuring scant prep and a little steaming would keep the meal easy. Then she reminded me that we had several turnips that had been intended for Thanksgiving dinner, but certainly were unneeded, what with four contributing chefs.

I’ve made a turnip gratin for the test kitchen — and several times since — but that was more work than I wished to exert. (I spent both days of the weekend mostly working on the Lego layout for under this year’s Christmas tree). This was the first recipe on the top of the search results, and it was a simple as it was tasty. As MT pointed out, roasting turnips (like roasting so many vegetables) brings out a little sweetness.

If you’ve roasted veggies, you probably can guess how this works: oil, salt, pepper, maybe some other seasoning (I didn’t have any ground sage so I used a little thyme) and roast until soft.

Dobru chut!

Simple Roasted Turnips (spendwithpennies.com, Holly Nilsson)

1 ½ pounds turnips, peeled and cut into bite sized pieces

2 teaspoons olive oil

⅛ teaspoon ground sage

kosher salt & pepper to taste

2 teaspoons butter

Heat oven to 425°.

Toss turnips with olive oil, sage, salt & pepper.

Roast 30-35 minutes or until tender.

Remove from the oven, toss with butter and season to taste.

