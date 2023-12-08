🔊 Listen to this

Santa and his elves from Junior Leadership Hazleton who planned and presented a holiday program at the Carson Street location of Head Start - Hazleton included, from left: Abigail Teodorescu, Mia Rinaldi, Elia Tito, Michael Marcus (Santa), Ava Hauze, Ana Batista, Kiarelly Corcino, and Evan Pedri. Also part of the project, not pictured, were Izabel Jones and Johncarlos Peralta.

There were no grinches in sight as Junior Leadership Hazelton students and Head Start children celebrated Christmas together on Dec. 6 at Hazleton Head Start. The Junior Leadership Hazelton team visited all three classrooms and children sat on Santa’s lap for a photo and let him know their Christmas wishes.

The children were also given Christmas coloring books and crayons and snacks and treats and listened to Santa read a Christmas story.

Luzerne County Head Start, Inc. is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for low-income children and families in Luzerne and Wyoming Counties with early childhood education and family development.

Junior Leadership teens on the project team were: Izabel Jones and Abigail Teodorescu from Weatherly Area High School; Evan Pedri from MMI Preparatory School; Mia Rinaldi from Marian Catholic High School; Ana Batista, Ava Hauze, and Elia Tito from Hazleton Area Academy of Sciences; Kiarelly Corcino from Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy and Michael Marcus and Johncarlos Peralta from Hazleton Area High School.

“This was the first in a series of three community service projects to be completed by the 2023-24 class,” JLH program coordinator Mike Dougherty said. “Community service has been a part of the program since its inception, so class members can practice the skills they are learning in monthly sessions. It’s important for all to learn the importance of helping.”

Junior Leadership Hazleton is a program administered by Leadership Hazleton, an affiliate of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. Funding for the program is provided, in part, by the CAN DO Community Foundation.