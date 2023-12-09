Eight shows scheduled for Jan. 11-15

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Tinkerbell and and other beloved characters invite you to visit them when ‘Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party’ comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena.

If someone says “ice harvesting” and you immediately think “Frozen” …

Or someone mentions “marigold bridge” and you think of “Coco” …

Or someone says “lamp” and you think of “Aladdin” …

… you just might be a Disney fan. And if you decide to attend “Disney on Ice: Mickey’s Search Party” when it comes to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township for eight shows Jan. 11 – 15, you will see all those elements, and more.

“It’s a very exciting show,” Jason Ott, who grew up playing ice hockey for the York Devils in South Central Pennsylvania and now portrays Aladdin in the touring Disney on Ice show, told the Times Leader during a recent telephone interview.

“A lot of people like to think, ‘Oh, it’s for the kids,’ ” Ott said. “But we’ve had many parents come up to us and say how much they enjoyed it themselves. The dads and moms love seeing people on trampolines and on sway poles and jumping off ramps. It really has almost a circus-like atmosphere.”

The premise of this Disney on Ice show is that Captain Hook’s pirates have kidnapped Tinkerbell — and to rescue her “we have to build up the Magic Meter,” Ott said.

Luckily the show promises lots of magic, plus so much action “you won’t know where to look.”

Here ice harvesters “come flying off ramps and land on the ice” in the ice harvesting scene from “Frozen,” Ott said. “That’s one of the cooler numbers.”

Acrobats from the Land of the Dead in the “Coco” number “climb up big long poles and flourish their dresses,” dropping their skirts down over the sway poles so each pole looks like an exceptionally long dress. “The number goes into a dark black light and all the colors of “Coco” POP,” he said. “It looks like no other show.”

Also during the “Coco” number, the hosts of the show will go into the audience looking for a missing guitar — which, as a spotlight will reveal, someone in the audience will have.

Belle from “Beauty and the Beast” will make an appearance — and become airborne. Moana and her boat will sail across the ice. The gang from “Toy Story” will engage in some acrobatics, and other daring folks will appear “on walking stilts and skating stilts.”

Admitting he grew up as “a big, big Disney fan,” Ott said “Aladdin was my favorite.”

Now he has his chance to portray that character, whom he describes as “a carefree, fun-loving guy, but also somebody who’s confident and boisterous, and loving and sweet at the center of his heart.”

During his number, Ott said, Aladdin is “hanging out with Genie,” whom he describes as “the center of attention, the thing everybody wants to be. He’s funny, and crazy, and the best friend anybody could ever have.”

Show times at the Mohegan Sun Arena will be 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11; 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14 and noon Monday, Jan. 15.

Tickets may be purchased online at Ticketmaster.com or in person at the NBT Bank Box Office.