I don’t love going to sad occasions, but I do love taking trips down memory lane (usually), especially when they remind me of wonderful times.

When I attended the funeral for Don Houseknecht on Tuesday at St. Nicholas Church in Wilkes-Barre, it was a sad event because such a special man left us, but it also brought back a barrage of old memories that made me smile.

Married to his high school sweetheart for more than 40 years, Don and his wife, Mary Jean, raised two amazing children, Jill and Donnie, and I’m so grateful I met them upon entering Bishop Hoban High School in 2000.

Jill was one of my first friends.

As an outsider coming from Wyoming Valley West, I was the new kid on the block at the Catholic high school, and kids like Jill couldn’t have been more welcoming.

We became fast friends and little did I know at that first meeting in the Hoban cafeteria that this would be one of my most cherished friendships throughout high school, college and beyond.

We bonded over so much over the years, especially our love of media, when we took all of the same classes at King’s College in the Mass Communications department. We had the same teachers, enjoyed the same subjects and had many of the same professional goals.

I was always so grateful she let me into her life, and also grateful her family let me into theirs.

Being around her parents, Don and Mary Jean, always made me feel good, because they were so kind-hearted, fun and energetic.

During the flood scare of 2006, when families evacuated their homes in Kingston, I ended up spending the night at the Houseknechts’ instead of going with my own family.

Don always had a twinkle in his eye and a funny comment to make when he saw me (he often saw me at Wegmans, where I worked during high school; he joked that I was hardly working because I was, as you can imagine, too busy talking to customers than actually scanning their items so they could leave).

There were many times I’d hear him in the background of our phone calls. He was often declaring how busy he was around the house taking care of the ladies in his life, Jill and Mary Jean.

He had such love for them, and it was evident to all who knew him.

His passing last week has undoubtedly left a void in their lives, but also the lives of everyone on Grace Drive, in the St. Nick’s and Bishop Hoban communities, and everywhere in between.

Jill gave a remarkably moving eulogy and made everyone tear up, remembering how Don always made everyone “feel seen.”

My co-workers at Wegmans used to comment that they felt they knew him too. They had waited on him during his many visits there and, while they didn’t know him personally, felt like they did because he was so personable.

I’m certain I’m not doing him the full justice he deserves in this column today, but I take comfort in knowing his daughter, Jill McGlynn, did on Tuesday at St. Nick’s.

Her words about her dad were absolutely beautiful, and the song “Goodnight, My Angel” was a fitting following.

I’m so proud to be her friend, and I know Don is looking down prouder than ever of his beloved daughter, wife, son and grandkids this holiday season.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

