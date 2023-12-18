More than 100 toys collected at holiday luncheon

Shown from left are John Adamski, president of the Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees: Walter Lambert, Secretary; Nina Falciglia, committee; USMC Staff Sergeant Justin Eckersley, Eillen Soranno, chairwoman; Corporal Joseph Leatherwood, Walter Doherty, treasurer; Loretta Doherty, committee, and Mary Ann Kecther, committee.

The Pennsylvania Association of Retired State Employees (PARSE) recently held their Christmas Luncheon at Colarusso’s Coal Fired Pizza on Main Street, Dickson City. More than 80 people attended this event and all brought an unwrapped toy to be donated to “Toys for Tots” via the United States Marine Corps.

More than 100 toys were collected at the event.