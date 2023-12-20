🔊 Listen to this

Seven instrumental music students represented MMI Preparatory School at the 2023 Junior Wind Band Celebration at Marywood University on Dec. 1-2.

The school band director nominated students and those accepted into the festival prepared an audition for placement into one of three Celebration Bands.

They joined 250 instrumental music students from around the Tri-State area and had the opportunity to work under the tutelage of top-notch wind band clinicians for two days, before performing a public concert on December 2.

The 2023 representatives from MMI Preparatory School were Clara Clugston, grade 7, euphonium; Madalynn Young, grade 8, tenor saxophone; Denna Stellar, grade 8, flute; Jared Santana, grade 8, alto saxophone; Christina Chrin, grade 9, clarinet; Alexa Fazio, grade 9, flute and Maia Laverty, grade 8, trombone.

MMI Preparatory music students are under the direction of Music Director Jennifer Gerhard.