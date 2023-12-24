🔊 Listen to this

From festive parties to the iconic ball drop at Times Square, the start of the New Year has always been a massive event filled with champagne toasts, a lively rendition of “Auld Lang Syne” and plenty of other fun festivities to celebrate the end of one year, and the start of a new one filled with possibilities. Here at the Luzerne Foundation, we have a lot to celebrate!

The Luzerne Foundation has awarded $4,331,361.14 in grants and scholarships in 2023 alone. That number continues to grow as you read this article, and as our staff continues to process last-minute year-end requests. How is this accomplishment possible? It’s quite simple, it starts with you.

For two years, we have ended every article with “Do you want to make our community better?” and the response continues to be an enthusiastic “Yes!”. With over 400 unique funds, citizens of Luzerne County continue to find creative ways to do good in their community every day. Trough our forums, giving circles, and fundholders, we are able to connect and create collaborations that provide essential needs to Luzerne County.

2023 Highlights

In April of this year, we hosted the inaugural Community Champions Dinner at the Westmoreland Club. After presenting at our annual nonprofit forum, 32 organizations received grants ranging from $5,000- 10,000. Respected community members, businesses, and organizations were honored for their dedication to making our corner of the world a better place to live. It was a night to remember, and surely one that will be hard to top.

Our Youth Advisory Committee (YAC) completed its 10th year by awarding $20,000 to five local nonprofit organizations in May. YAC student members learn the fundamentals of philanthropy, through fundraising, meeting with community leaders, volunteering, and hosting their own nonprofit forum.

In September, the Hazleton LaunchBox hosted the 2nd Annual Pasco L. Schiavo Nonprofit Forum. $160,000 in grants were awarded to charitable organizations that serve the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly areas. This grant funding was made possible by the late Pasco L. Schiavo, a distinguished lawyer, author, educator, community leader, philanthropist, and friend to all. In a final act of true generosity, through his estate, Pasco made sure to carve out funds to aid the Greater Hazleton and Weatherly communities after he left us through the Luzerne Foundation.

Patriot’s Cove was the recipient of this year’s Millennium Circle Grant in November. Over 50 organizations applied, 4 were selected to present, and only 1 was awarded the $25,000 prize. Every nonprofit that applied was worthy, but Patriots Cove’s message of support and caring for our veterans and first responders through their outdoor events proved to be the mission that won Millennium Circle members’ hearts.

November concluded with the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Young Professional Giving Mixer. The YP Giving Council connects like-minded individuals who are passionate about philanthropy and community impact. Volunteers in Medicine were selected to receive the $10,000 grant to support for their free dental care program. This event encourages young professionals in our area to engage philanthropically with their colleagues and community.

Looking back on all we have accomplished together inspires us to plan for a bigger and brighter 2024. The Luzerne Foundation will celebrate 30 years of enhancing the lives of Luzerne County residents by evaluating and addressing community needs through strategic grantmaking, promoting responsible philanthropy, and connecting donors to causes that matter to them. It is sure to be an unforgettable year and we looking forward to working with you.

Save The Dates for 2024

· Poverty Simulation: Sunday, January 14th

· Rusty Flack Society Gathering: Thursday, February 15th

· Spring Nonprofit Forum: Wednesday, April 10th

· 30th Anniversary/Community Champions Dinner: Thursday, April 11th

· The Millennium Circle Luncheon: Wednesday, November 6th

Working together makes our community stronger. If you have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, please call us at the Luzerne Foundation or visit www.luzfdn.org for more information.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

Because of you and for you, we are … Here for good.™