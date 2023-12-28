🔊 Listen to this

The Luzerne County Funeral Directors Association Inc. (LCFDA) recently donated $1,000 to the C.E.O. Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank as part of its annual Christmas fundraising campaign. The check presentation took place on Dec. 11 at the Woodlands Inn and Resort prior to the Association’s regular monthly meeting. Shown are, from left, seated: Mary Ruth Hyman Schwartz (Board Member); James Petrilli; Bernard Piontek (Board Member); Carl Novak; Jeffrey Stock (Board Member); and Laura Mudlock (Board Member). Second row: Kevin Shillabeer (Board Member); Charles Graziano; Michelle Piontek (President); Thomas Wiedlich (Secretary); Joseph Graziano; and Aaron Pietryka (Treasurer). Absent from the photo are: Marilyn A. Gubbiotti (Vice President); John V. Morris III (Board Member); and Jennifer Warabak, Executive Director of C.E.O.