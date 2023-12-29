Shown from left are people who helped judge the annual Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest, from left: Clavertis Miller, member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; Carrie E. Wetherbee, Middle Smithfield Township planning commission; Wayne Bolt, husband of the late Julianna V. Bolt and member of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; Darlene Farris-Labar, professor and chair of art + media + design; Selena Hines, member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; and David Mazure, professor art + media + design. East Stroudsburg University photo

Shown from left are people who helped judge the annual Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest, from left: Clavertis Miller, member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; Carrie E. Wetherbee, Middle Smithfield Township planning commission; Wayne Bolt, husband of the late Julianna V. Bolt and member of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; Darlene Farris-Labar, professor and chair of art + media + design; Selena Hines, member, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Planning Committee; and David Mazure, professor art + media + design.

Contest honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The selection committee has chosen winners in East Stroudsburg University’s Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest, which honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Winners will be recognized during a breakfast that coincides with East Stroudsburg University’s 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The breakfast will be Monday, Jan. 15, at Terraview at the Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

Tickets for the breakfast are on sale and may be purchased by visiting esu.edu/mlk. General admission tickets are $45 per person and student tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit the Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to undergraduate students of color at East Stroudsburg University.

This year, 56 contest entries were submitted from students represenging East Stroudsburg High School North, East Stroudsburg High School South, Stroudsburg High School, Pleasant Valley High School and Pocono Mountain High School East.