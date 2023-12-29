Contest honors legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

The selection committee has chosen winners in East Stroudsburg University’s Julianna V. Bolt Art Contest, which honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Winners will be recognized during a breakfast that coincides with East Stroudsburg University’s 27th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration. The breakfast will be Monday, Jan. 15, at Terraview at the Stroudsmoor Country Inn.

Tickets for the breakfast are on sale and may be purchased by visiting esu.edu/mlk. General admission tickets are $45 per person and student tickets are $20. Proceeds benefit the Mary Gertrude Smith Boddie Scholarship Fund, which provides financial assistance to undergraduate students of color at East Stroudsburg University.

This year, 56 contest entries were submitted from students represenging East Stroudsburg High School North, East Stroudsburg High School South, Stroudsburg High School, Pleasant Valley High School and Pocono Mountain High School East.