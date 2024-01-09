🔊 Listen to this

Six students from Lake-Lehman High School have qualified for the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) District 9 Band festival to be held at Blue Ridge High School on January 11-12, 2024.

Selected students include: senior Keira Nilson on flute, juniors Savannah Chaparro on clarinet,Gianna Dominick on bass clarinet and Josh Kizis on bass clarinet; sophomore Hailey Bond on horn and junior Landen Aritz on trumpet.

The PMEA District 9 Band is comprised of approximately 120 students in grades 10-12 from area schools in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Students at the band festival will work with guest conductor, Dr. William Stowman, Professor of Music at Messiah University. A public concert will be presented on Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.