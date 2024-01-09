Lake-Lehman High School band students who will participate in the PMEA District 9 Band Festival include, from left: Keira Nilson, Landen Aritz, Savannah Chaparro, Hailey Bond, Gianna Dominick, Josh Kizis. Submitted photo

Lake-Lehman High School band students who will participate in the PMEA District 9 Band Festival include, from left: Keira Nilson, Landen Aritz, Savannah Chaparro, Hailey Bond, Gianna Dominick, Josh Kizis.

Submitted photo

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.

Six students from Lake-Lehman High School have qualified for the PMEA (Pennsylvania Music Educators Association) District 9 Band festival to be held at Blue Ridge High School on January 11-12, 2024.

Selected students include: senior Keira Nilson on flute, juniors Savannah Chaparro on clarinet,Gianna Dominick on bass clarinet and Josh Kizis on bass clarinet; sophomore Hailey Bond on horn and junior Landen Aritz on trumpet.

The PMEA District 9 Band is comprised of approximately 120 students in grades 10-12 from area schools in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Students at the band festival will work with guest conductor, Dr. William Stowman, Professor of Music at Messiah University. A public concert will be presented on Friday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m.