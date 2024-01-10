🔊 Listen to this

The psychology department at East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania hosted the 50th Biannual Research Forum on Dec. 5 in Stroud Hall. The Research Forum was started more than 20 years ago by Sussie Eshun, Ph.D., professor of psychology, and Richard Wesp, Ph.D., retired distinguished professor of psychology, as a venue to showcase student research.

It has steadily grown over the years and now includes numerous research and internship posters, student research presentations, student award presentations, and honor society inductions.

The encouragement and recognition of student research are central aspects of the forum. Each semester, selected student researchers give oral presentations discussing their recent empirical research projects. These presentations are similar to those that would be given at a professional conference, in that the students provide detailed accounts of their hypotheses, research methods, data analysis, and conclusions.

The two student presenters for the fall 2023 Research Forum were Vincent Principe, a junior psychology major from Bergenfield, N.J., who presented research conducted with Jyh-Hann Chang, Ph.D., distinguished professor of psychology, titled, “The Comparison of Compassion Scores and Hypercompetitiveness Scores in College Athletes,” and Keeley Staples, from Stroudsburg, Pa., who recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology, presented research conducted with Dr. Chang, titled, “The Relationship Between Compassion, Anxiety, and Depression in Undergraduate Students.”

During the Research Forum, the celebration of student excellence also includes the presentation of various awards and honors, including the Drago Family Scholarship Award, the John Kramer Science Award, and student inductions into Psi Chi: The International Honor Society in Psychology. The Drago Family Scholarship Award, given by the family of Anthony Drago, Ed.D., distinguished professor of psychology, is a monetary scholarship awarded each fall to a psychology major who exemplifies academic excellence. The fall 2023 recipient of this award was Meghan Guarino, a senior psychology major from Olyphant, Pa.

As the day’s celebration of student excellence continued, those psychology undergraduates who have met rigorous academic achievement standards were formally inducted into Psi Chi. Psi Chi holds the distinction of being the largest student psychological organization in the world, having over 700,000 members. Psi Chi’s mission is to promote excellence in scholarship and to advance the science of psychology. The ESU chapter was founded in 1980 and since that time, hundreds of students have become members of this prestigious organization. The ESU Chapter of Psi Chi, along with its counterpart, The Psychology Association, a general membership student organization for anyone interested in the study of psychology, sponsors educational, charitable, and civic programs, which are of value to the professional discipline, as well as to the local community. Irina Khusid, Ph.D., associate professor of psychology, and Deena Dailey, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology, are the faculty advisors for these organizations. During the fall 2023 Research Forum, thirteen undergraduate students were inducted into Psi Chi: Gianna Baker, a senior majoring in psychology and social work from Bethlehem, Pa.; Richermy Batista, a junior political science major from Hazleton, Pa.; Kyle Bender, a junior psychology major from Quakertown, Pa.; Alexis Bowman, a junior psychology major from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; Gianna Cinque, a senior psychology major from Jamison, Pa.; Jossy Cuevas, a junior psychology major from Bronx, N.Y.; Katrina Godek, a senior psychology major from Easton, Pa.; Haley Guttenplan, a senior psychology major from Dingmans Ferry, Pa.; Kacie Hughes, from Cresco, Pa., who recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; Ayah Ibrahim, a junior psychology major from Saylorsburg, Pa.; Gabriella Manuli, a junior majoring in psychology and criminal justice from Pocono Summit, Pa.; Sara Moustafa, from Stroudsburg, Pa., who recently earned a Bachelor of Science degree in psychology; and Vincent Principe.

After the formal student presentations, awards, and inductions were completed, students and faculty viewed additional research studies presented in poster format by numerous students enrolled in various research-oriented psychology courses. Informational posters presented by students who recently completed internships were also presented. Students who prepared research posters could submit their projects for consideration of the John Kramer Science Award. This award, given in memory of former student, John Kramer, who graduated from the ESU psychology program in 2002, recognizes the most outstanding student research submission of the Forum. The awardees of the fall 2023 John Kramer Science Award for their study titled, “Benefits of Art Therapy on Mood and the Mind,” were: Mahaya Davis, a sophomore psychology major from Philadelphia, Haley Guttenplan, a senior pyschology major from Dingmans Ferry; Kiersten Kozlowski, a junior art and design major from Branchville, N.J.; Kaori Thomas, a junior psychology major from East Stroudsburg, Pa.; and Daisha Walker-Briggs, a senior psychology major from Philadelphia.