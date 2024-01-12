…. as Act Out Theatre presents ‘Murder at Crimson House’

🔊 Listen to this

You never know who you’ll meet at Crimson House. From left, are Hercules Porridge, played by Miguel Rodriguez; Jeeves the Butler, played by Marina Baca; Detective Bobby, played by Violet Stefanski; and Colonel Chutney, played by Chase Richmond.

: Act Out Theatre Group LLC is presenting the comedic musical “Murder at Crimson House” this weekend, Jan. 12 through 14.

The musical follows Hercules Porridge, the famous Hoboken private eye, as he attempts to figure out who committed murders at Crimson House. Miguel Rodriguez of Moosic plays Porridge. Before he can solve the case, however, Porridge must deal with the characters staying in – and near – Crimson House.

“Each character has a unique backstory, or personality,” said Dan Pittman, the show’s director and owner of Act Out Theatre Group. “There are little nuances that audience members can pick up if they pay close attention.”

Although Act Out Theatre Group has produced murder mysteries in the past, this is the first murder mystery musical. Audience members will laugh at the antics in “Dilapidated Mess,” “Chutney’s Fighting Ragtime Band,” “Whodunit,” and “What Kind of Funny Farm is This?”

Colonel Chutney, played by Chase Richmond of Throop, is one of the zany characters who passes through Crimson House. Chutney is ready to destroy the enemy troops with heavy artillery, hot tea and jelly donuts.

“I like that this show pushes me out of my comfort zone and I get to be a little goofy,” Richmond said. “I also like the accent that the character possesses.”

“Murder at Crimson House” runs Jan. 12 through 14, with 7:30 p.m. performances on Friday and Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday. Tickets are available online at www.actouttheatre.com. If available, ticket can also be purchased at the door. Adult tickets are $15 and student/senior tickets are $10.

While the show is a murder mystery, its comedic moments frequently take center stage, and it is appropriate for all ages.

“People should come and see the show because it’s so funny,” said Sammie Stella, of Wilkes-Barre. Stella plays the “famous” actress Fay Strange in the production. “There’s something for everyone.”

Act Out Theatre Group LLC is primarily a children’s-based workshop theatre located at 802 S. Main St. (Suite 804D), in Taylor, Pa. The theatre also produces several adult-cast productions annually and offers a variety of classes as part of its arts and education center. Details can be found at www.actouttheatre.com.