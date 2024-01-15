🔊 Listen to this

I initially just served up a bowl full of this skillet cassoulet with ham and kielbasa for a picture, but the next day prepped a plate with more variety — all holiday leftovers, including some sauerkraut and a potato patty made from leftover pierogie filling. The cassoulet would make a fine single dish, but I highly recommend keeping to the proportions in the recipe: I upped the meat a good bit without increasing the other ingredients, and while still good it proved a bit too much kielbasa and ham for a big serving.

Once again we had a large, delicious ham for Christmas dinner, with lots left over on the bone (and some sliced). The extra food issue compounded Wednesday when MT decided to cook up a ring of kielbasa for visiting sister Liz and her family (and Nanner). So on Thursday I was surfing the web for “leftover kielbasa and ham recipes.” The number of options surprised me a bit, but I settled on this one quickly for simplicity and because I had everything in stock.

Well, almost everything; no cannellini beans, or butter beans, but we did have navy beans and they worked well. In fact we were both very happy with the finished product. It has a lot of flavor, with the beans, tomatoes, carrots and celery offsetting the texture of all that meat.

And here’s the rub: It would have offset it better if I had not increased the amount of meat (more than doubling it) without increasing everything else proportionately. I started slicing the kielbasa and ended up using it all, which led to slicing up a roughly equal amount of ham, but I still only used 1 celery stalk, two carrots and a can each of beans and tomatoes. For me the meat proved a bit overpowering towards the end of my plateful, but MT wisely added some leftover sauerkraut and potato salad to her platter, taking less of the cassoulet. This worked so well she opted for seconds.

“I feel like I’m sitting around the campfire,” she said of the hearty dish made in a single iron skillet (yes, the one that came with the house).

The great thing about this recipe is you can scale it up and down to fit the amount of leftovers. Just don’t do what I did: If you increase the meat by a lot, increase all the other stuff as well. One other note: We didn’t use “turkey kielbasa.” We used a conventional smoked ring from Tarnowski’s from Nanticoke.

Dobru chut!

Skillet Cassoulet with ham and kielbasa (tasteofhome.com)

2 teaspoons canola oil

¼ pound smoked turkey kielbasa, cut into 1/2-inch slices

¼ pound fully cooked boneless ham, cubed

2 medium carrots, sliced

1 celery rib, sliced

½ medium red onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 can (15 ounces) cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

1 can (14-½ ounces) diced tomatoes, undrained

¾ teaspoon dried thyme

⅛ teaspoon pepper

In a large skillet, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add kielbasa, ham, carrots, celery and onion; cook and stir until sausage is browned and vegetables are tender. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer.

Stir in remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 4-5 minutes or until heated through.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish