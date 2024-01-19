Seventh Day Adventist pastor puts down roots

Worshippers at the Wyoming Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church on Martin Street in the Hudson section of Plains Township sing from a book of hymns as a prayer session draws to a close. At right is prayer coordinator Joyce noyer-McLean.

“Adam and Eve made the mistake of listening to the devil,” Pastor Fadi Haddad said, talking about the story of the Garden of Eden as about a dozen people leaned forward and listened attentively.

It was a Wednesday evening, cold and dark outside, light and warm inside the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Martin Street in the Hudson section of Plains Township. It was also the first session in a “10 Days of Prayer, Back to the Altar” series of prayer meetings.

The pastor made a few more remarks, then opened the session for the congregation to pray. And if a visitor wanted to know what Seventh Day Adventists are all about, listening to what the people took turns saying seemed like a good introduction.

“Heavenly Father, you have made it possible for us to connect with you,” a man with a deep, resonant voice spoke up. “Even though we are a sinful people.”

“Heavenly Father, you have assured our salvation through Jesus Christ, your spotless son … You have declared that all shall know you, from the greatest to the least … Though we may be small in number, growth is not measured by quantity in the pews … We pray for a double portion of your Holy Spirit … May we develop a culture of thankfulness to you … forgive us our sins and cleanse us from all unrighteousness … Help us to understand it is not your wish that any should perish but that all should come to repentance.”

Several other people — just about everyone in the church — offered prayers, with one individual asking for more people to come to similar events.

But the man with the extremely resonant voice was the easiest for me to hear, so in my role as reporter I took most of my notes while he was the one praying.

After the session came to an end, with the group singing “What A Friend We Have in Jesus, ” I learned the man with the deep voice was Elder Courtney Wickham. The group also included Princess Morgan, the youth minister, who brought her 6-year-old son, Joshua, to the service; prayer coordinator Joyce Noyer-McLean and her husband, Lester McLean, the pastor’s wife, Vanessa Haddad, and their 16-month-old son Samer, and church member Peter Gagliardi, who had invited me to write a story about the new Seventh Day Adventist pastor, who has been serving the Wyoming Valley congregation for about half a year.

“We arrived in June,” Pastor Haddad told me, explaining that he and his wife had “prayed and asked God where we should go. This is where God put us. We got a call from Pennsylvania.”

“Our goal is to make a difference,” the pastor told me, “to serve the community both spiritually and physically.”

Within a few weeks, the church hopes to bring in speakers for health seminars and to open a food pantry, where you can expect the food will be especially nourishing.

“We promote a healthy way of life,” Pastor Haddad said, explaining a Seventh Day Adventist philosophy. “Our bodies are a gift from God so we must protect them — exercise, avoiding tobacco and alcohol; we’ve been promoting a vegetarian diet since the 1800s.”

Pastor Haddad, who grew up in Jordan, holds a bachelor’s degree in theology from Middle East University in Lebanon, a master’s in ministry from the Adventist Institute of Advanced Studies, based in the Philippines, and is working on a Ph.D. in missionology from Andrews University in Michigan.

Weekend services at the church include Sabbath School at 9:15 a.m. Saturday and a church service at 11 a.m. Saturday. Fifty or 60 people typically attend, the pastor said, and everyone is welcome.

Church member Peter Gagliardi invites others to come and find what he has found.

“My faith means the world to me,” he wrote via email. “When I met Jesus I thought he would clobber me for the sinful way I was living my life. But He did the exact opposite. He told me He loved me and would always love me. He died for my sins and paid the penalty in full. He asked me to repent of my sins, and offered me eternal life in His kingdom. Of course, I accepted His invitation … The love Jesus has for us surpasses human understanding. My legacy to the world is that Jesus Christ will do for you what He has done for me. Please, just ask Him.”