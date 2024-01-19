🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE, PA. – Attorney Robert L. Gawlas was recently named Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald’s newest partner.

Rob first joined Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald in September 2016 as an Associate in the Litigation Department. His practice focuses primarily on business and commercial litigation, construction litigation, employment disputes, civil rights defense, and environmental litigation, including oil and gas and the Marcellus Shale.

Rob is a 2013 graduate of the University of Pennsylvania, with a B.A. in Political Science. He earned his J.D. degree, cum laude, from the University of Pittsburgh School of Law in 2016, where he was the Executive Editor of the University of Pittsburgh Law Review and a member of the Mock Trial Team.

A lifelong resident of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Rob is a member of the Pennsylvania Bar Association and the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library Association. Rob volunteers as a member of the Board of Directors of the Domestic Violence Service Center and is a graduate of the Leadership Northeast program.

He and his wife, Theresa, live in Mountain Top with their sons, Ryan and Jack.

Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald is very excited about his promotion and looks forward to his continued success.