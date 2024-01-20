🔊 Listen to this

The First Presbyterian Church Wilkes-Barre is honored to host a Harp Dedication and Recital in memory of beloved Esther Davidowitz. The event will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28.

Esther or “Essy” was a warm, kind-hearted woman with a passion for the arts and advocating for people. Among her many accomplishments, Essy played flute in a klezmer band and learned to play the harp as an adult.

The recital will feature accomplished musicians Meghan Davis and Alex Keller, who will pay tribute to Esther Davidowitz through their performances. This event is not only a celebration of Esther’s life but also a testament to the power of music.

The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre welcomes all community members to this special event to remember Esther Davidowitz and celebrate her life through music. The event is free to attend, but donations to the church’s music fund in Esther’s name will be gratefully accepted. A reception following the performance will be held in the church’s Fellowship Hall.

For additional information about the Harp Dedication and Recital, please visit the First Presbyterian Church’s website, www.fpc-wb.org, or contact the church office.