Change in life is inevitable.

We get new jobs, start new relationships, experience life events and more.

But since I’ve turned 21, there have also been many things that have remained constant. One of those is Jimmy Finn’s presence.

No matter what phase of life I was in, I always knew stopping at Huns’ Cafe 99 would mean a chat with the one-and-only Jimmy Finn behind the bar. It was something to look forward to.

I couldn’t be happier for him and his wife, Leah, as they’ve officially taken the reins as owners of the bar they love. As I wrote a few weeks ago, Greg Hunsinger recently sold Huns’ West Side Cafe to longtime employee Christine Day. Now he’s done the same with Cafe 99 and the Finns.

From what I’ve heard, not much will change at the Parsons staple. As Jimmy has said, there’s really nothing to fix. The business is popular with locals and has a great regular clientele.

I first met Jimmy back in 2008 as he was bartending at Bart & Urby’s in Downtown Wilkes-Barre. He was quick, funny and affable, so friends and I visited him at Cafe 99, too, once he told us he tended there.

I quickly saw Jimmy was more than a bartender doing a job. He was a good friend to many and the reason people showed up on the regular. I could tell people loved bantering with him, and he’s no doubt made many friends over the years.

Cafe 99 always had a sizable Sunday crowd, especially on game days. Friends and I also stopped in often for the white tomato basil pizza and wings (highly recommend both).

As time went on, I also had great admiration for Jimmy as he married the love of his life, had a daughter, McKinley, and accomplished other professional goals.

He’s not afraid to move forward and make positive changes in life, and that’s something I can appreciate.

On Thursday night, friends and family visited the bar to support the Finns and congratulate them on their latest endeavor — one that’s been a long time in the making.

I hope those reading today who like a corner bar atmosphere, food at good prices and supporting a small business will visit Jimmy and his staff to congratulate them.

It’s certainly no small feat to purchase a new business.

Thankfully his experience, work ethic and passion will keep the place running as successfully as it has for all these years.

***

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

