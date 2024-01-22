🔊 Listen to this

The Pharmacological Basis of Therapeutics by Goodman and Gilman was the textbook we used in medical school to learn about drugs. A good friend of mine, we’ll call him Joe, found the entry about caffeine and used the overwhelmingly positive comments of the authors to justify his extensive use of high-test coffee to get through the day.

This was well before the availability of modern, designer “energy drinks.” The coffee machine in the Johns Hopkins Wood Basic Science building was ALWAYS busy even though its product was barely drinkable. Fast forward to today when amazing products like Scott Miller’s Appalachian Coffee Roasters’ home roasted coffee from Hollidaysburg, PA, keeps me and so many of my colleagues going.

Our Northeastern Pennsylvania mornings have been so frigid lately. It’s the kind of cold that makes you yearn for a hot cup of coffee even more than usual when you wake up.

Combine the below-freezing temperatures with the general stagnation we tend to experience when our winter days are overcast and the sun sets around 5 p.m., and it’s easy to fall into a routine where we’re reaching for our coffee pot throughout the day.

Despite the potential benefits of moderate caffeine intake, which include increased alertness, heightened focus and research-supported potential for lower blood pressure and better heart health, we can consume too much.

The way our bodies react to caffeine varies from person to person, but generally, consuming more than 400 milligrams can lead to side effects that aren’t as pleasant as the pick-up we get. To give you an idea of how much that is, energy drinks and store-bought coffee can contain half of that in one serving. How much caffeine is too much for you depends on how much you consume and how you feel.

Among the unpleasant side-effects from too much caffeine are:

· Jitters

· Shakiness

· Anxiety

· Fast heart rate

· Nausea

· Sleeplessness

· Paranoia

· Agitation

A natural stimulant, caffeine increases serotonin and norepinephrine, which delivers that feeling of alertness and euphoria we enjoy, but overdoing it can make us anxious and sometimes sick. Observing your own reaction is the key to not going too far. If one cup of coffee gives you negative side effects, it may be too much for you, while someone else may be able to drink several cups without the same uneasiness.

If we can experience unpleasant side effects, it’s logical to ponder whether we can overdose. Caffeine, after all, is a drug, just ask Joe (he became a very influential OB-GYN, by the way.)

Fortunately, an overdose is highly unlikely if you’re just drinking coffee, soda or energy drinks. You’d have to drink 28 cups of brewed coffee to reach the dangerous levels of caffeine that would cause an overdose.

However, caffeine also comes in powder form often embraced by athletes and the fitness community, and just one teaspoon is equivalent to 28 cups of coffee. If ingested, pure caffeine powder can also be fatal to children and animals, so it’s important to clean up any spills if you use it.

And you’ll want to consult your doctor to understand if heavy caffeine consumption will interact with any of your medications. Caffeine interacts with commonly prescribed drugs, including atomoxetine, bupropion, ciprofloxacin, clozapine, linezolid, lithium and tizanidine. The good news is moderate consumption of one to two cups of coffee per day is unlikely to cause serious drug interactions.

If you have had bad experiences with caffeine consumption, and you’re looking to cut back, you should take a few things into consideration.

Don’t quit cold turkey. Your body has developed a dependency to caffeine, and stopping your consumption abruptly can cause headaches and agitation. Do you best to reduce your intake gradually so you can taper off over the course of a few weeks.

Decaffeinated coffee can be a great way to cut back, especially if you’re accustomed to a daily cup or two. Just remember Decaf still does have caffeine, just less. Tea can also be a good alternative to start your day with a lower amount of caffeine that can help you wean off eventually.

And if caffeine treats you well and you’d like to keep it in your daily routine, try to stay below that 400 milligram recommendation. It’ll help you reap the benefits of moderate consumption without getting into uncomfortable side effects.

Dr. Alfred Casale, a cardiothoracic surgeon, is chief medical officer for surgical services for Geisinger and chair of the Geisinger Heart and Vascular Institute. Readers may write to him via [email protected].