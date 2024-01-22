Mug Walk invites patrons to visit local businesses

The Jim Thorpe Tourism Agency is planning its annual Winterfest for Feb. 17-18, and Mug Walk tickets are now available.

Tickets are $30 each and include one (1) mug, a mug walking map and a bag to put all your goodies in from the participating merchants.

Mugs Walk tickets are sold by the specific day (Saturday, Feb. 17 or Sunday, Feb. 18), with a limited quantity available per day. Mug Walk tickets are only good for the day purchased. Tickets/participation cannot be interchanged.

Mugs must be picked up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the day of the event at the Jim Thorpe Visitors Center in the Train Station, 1 Susquehanna Street, Jim Thorpe PA 18229

Please bring a digital or printed copy of your receipt to present when picking up your mug

Mugs that are not picked up will not be shipped or refunded

What is Winterfest?

Winterfest is an annual event in Jim Thorpe during Presidents Day Weekend.

This year, Winterfest kicks off with Third Thursday shopping in downtown Jim Thorpe when merchants are open late and the parking is free in all metered spaces after 5 pm!

Friday, Saturday and Sunday the streets of Jim Thorpe will be lined with luminaries – making downtown JT even more magical.

During Winterfest, restaurants and shops offer winter-themed specials and discounts.

On Saturday, Feb. 17 you will find live music in Josiah White Park and live ice carving at 5 West Broadway. Don’t miss the ice sculpture displays around town too.

On Sunday, Feb. 18 there will be music in Josiah White Park and a faux snow display.

You are invited to start your day on at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 with Winterfest’s second annual yoga class. Stacey Valdez of Fairy Moon Yoga will teach an all-levels class for one hour in the Mauch Chunk Ballroom, 41 W. Broadway. Ages 13 and older are welcome. Bring your own mat. The event is sponsored by Jim Thorpe House of Jerky.

Weather permitting, the Jim Thorpe Trolley Company will offer trolley rides, giving guesta a chance to learn the history of Mauch Chunk, the legendary life of Jim Thorpe and experience the charm of the town from the comfort of a warm trolley.

Also weather permitting, Crystal View Carriage will offer carriage rides through the downtown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.Note, no advance reservations are being taken as the carriage rides are weather dependent.

Catch a train ride on the Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway throughout the holiday weekend. Advanced tickets are highly recommended.

The Mauch Chunk Opera House will be rocking on Friday night with Rush Experience and on Saturday with the ELO Tribute Show. Get your tickets before they’re sold out!

And Winterfest just wouldn’t be Winterfest without the annual Mug Walk on Saturday and Sunday with a family warming station at the Mauch Chunk Ballroom (41 West Broadway), including several vendors and games for the kids.

What is the Mug Walk?

When you purchase a 2024 Winterfest Mug ticket you get a fancy, commemorative 2024 Winterfest Mug! Take your mug to the participating merchants or restaurants and receive a fun trinket/treat to take home with you.

This year participants will also receive a commemorative bag from the Jim Thorpe Olive Oil Company to enrich the journey and help carry your treasure.

Parking is limited in Jim Thorpe, especially on event weekends. So come early and stay late.

The main parking area is the Carbon County Municipal Parking lot, located at 1 Susquehanna Street just north of the train station. The cost is $12/day 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Saturday and Sunday). Note, pricing may vary during events and festivals.

Street parking is also available in the immediate downtown. Pay at the kiosks or via the Flowbird app.

Parking is also available at the County Parking Lot at 41 Susquehanna Street, just south of the train station.

Additional parking will be provided by Immaculate Conception Parish at 163 West Broadway on Saturday and Sunday ($20). Scan the QR code and pay via credit card.

Parking will also be available at 371 West Broadway ($20).

Please do not park on West Broadway posted with RED permit signs as this is resident permit parking only. Don’t ruin your stay in JT and get a $75 parking ticket.