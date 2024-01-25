4 shows set for Feb. 9-11

🔊 Listen to this

Not only does El Toro Loco have horns and teeth, this monster truck appears to breathe fire.

When driver Armando Castro gets behind the wheel of El Toro Loco, he’s confident the monster truck will be an audience favorite.

“Kids really connect with the smoke and the horns, the menace of seeing a big bull,” he told the Times Leader during a telephone interview.

So, does this horned, apparently snorting “crazy bull” have its own personality? Or does all the personality come from Castro?

“A little bit of both,” the driver said with a laugh.

You can see Castro and El Toro Loco, along with several other drivers and trucks, if you visit the Mohegan Sun Arena Feb. 9-11 to see the Monster Jam 2024 Tour. Four shows are set to begin 7 p.m. Feb. 9; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 10, and 1 p.m. Feb. 11.

Pit parties are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday and Sunday, and Castro urges fans to attend. “I would like to invite everybody to the pit party,” he said. “Fans get a chance to walk the track and see the trucks up close.”

About 20 years ago, when he was very young, Castro attended his first Monster Jam show in Anaheim, Calif., and “fell in love with the sport. I love everything about it, from the trucks to the connection to the fans,” he said. “We can help them make lifelong memories.”

His own memories have lasted; while El Toro Loco wasn’t in that long-ago show, young Castro was thrilled to watch a Teen-Age Mutant Ninja Turtle Truck in action.

“It was like ‘oh my God the toys have come to life,’ ” he said.

But the show isn’t just for kids, Castro said, predicting adults will be impressed by the sheer power of the 12,000 pound trucks and the feats they perform.

“There are moments when a truck goes up to 30 feet in the air,” he said. “When you’re flying in the sky, it’s such a thrill.”

“I can sum up (the show) in three words,” Castro said. “Unscripted, unexpected and unforgettable.”

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com or at the Mohegan Sun Arena’s box office.