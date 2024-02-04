🔊 Listen to this

Being able to get up and move is something that we do not often think of, unless that ability is taken away from us. This can be especially difficult when young children are faced with these challenges – that is the reason why Go Baby Go was founded.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) Go Baby Go Chapter at King’s College is NEPA Go Baby Go is a research and education-based chapter of Go Baby Go established in the Fall of 2023 by occupational therapy doctoral student Erika Golik, and faculty advisors Dr. Jennifer Dessoye, Dr. Marie Patterson and Elizabeth Dixon. This interdisciplinary student-led organization is comprised of over fifty Occupational Therapy, Engineering, and other students, faculty, and staff from various disciplines who work collaboratively to design and build custom modified ride-on cars (MROCs) at no cost for children with mobility limitations. MROCs are toy vehicles with adapted power, seating, and steering to enable participation by children with limited mobility. NEPA Go Baby Go’s mission is to provide children with mobility limitations the opportunity to interact independently and meaningfully in their community, while enabling socialization opportunities through the use of safe and effective adapted power mobility.

NEPA Go Baby Go launched its first build day event on November 4, 2023. Students, faculty, and community members built twenty-four toy vehicles for use by children with mobility limitations. The event included a play group for six-year-old Stella, the first recipient of a customized MROC, and her friends both with and without disabilities. NEPA Go Baby Go’s inaugural build day event was made possible with a $20,000 grant from the Moses Taylor Foundation to assist in the initial setup of the program and purchase of materials.

Mark your calendars for NEPA Go Baby Go’s spring build day event on April 6, 2024! If you are interested in volunteering or know a child that would benefit from a MROC, please check out the NEPA Go Baby Go website at kings.edu/nepagbg to fill out an application. More information can be found regarding the event on their Instagram at nepa_gobabygo, Facebook at NEPA Go Baby Go, or email at [email protected]. MROCs can cost between $250 to $500 to adapt and customize for each child. To continue to provide MROCs at no cost for our families, please consider a tax-deductible donation at https://alumni.kings.edu/g/gobabygo.

