Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, the Sacred Heart Basilica, is located at the highest point in Paris, and a spot that must be visited on any trip there.

The Hall of Mirrors is one of the the most exquisite and notable rooms in the Palace of Versailles.

The Palace of Versailles is a sight to see. Mike loved exploring each room, including the Apollo Room, which was the ceremonial throne room until 1682.

A cruise on the Seine River was an amazing way to spend an evening in Paris.

I shared last week about my first 12 hours in Paris, and boy was it a whirlwind.

We did so much in those first hours after landing (mainly because it was 6 a.m. Parisian time and we didn’t want to waste the day sleeping, so we powered through after an overnight flight).

I told you about our visit to the Louvre Museum and the treasures inside: the artwork, the jewels, the paintings we’d only read about, including the Mona Lisa. (Note: we were there Jan. 26, two days before demonstrators chucked soup at it in a protest on food insecurity. The painting is safely behind protective glass.)

It was amazing to see it all so close up.

The rest of the trip was filled with everything I could ask for including visits to Champs-Élysées, the Palace of Versailles, Sacré Coeur de Montmartre, La Samaritaine and many sidewalk cafes, restaurants and shops along the way.

The most monumental part of the trip was Oscar and I getting engaged inside the Eiffel Tower at the Madame Brasserie restaurant on Saturday evening.

We’d discussed it for several months, so with the Paris trip coming up we decided to purchase custom-made rings from our friends at Glint of Gold in Scranton. The team there is great to work with, and we’re so glad we had the rings for this trip.

We made the decision to get engaged mutually and couldn’t think of a better place than inside the illumination of the Eiffel Tower.

Our waitress witnessed it and wished us a “happy night and happy life” before we left to embark on a river cruise along the Seine that evening, where we took way too many photos. People congratulated us (in French, English, Spanish and I think I heard what I thought was Portuguese).

Besides that, the most grand and impressive moments were walking through the Palace of Versailles, the former royal residence commissioned by King Louis XIV in the 1600s and home to kings and queens.

I was fascinated by the queen’s bedroom because it was there that the queens gave birth to the heirs to the throne. Nineteen princes and princess were born right there, and two queens died in the space: Maria-Theresa in 1683 and Marie Leszczyńska in 1768.

The most famous room in the palace is undoubtedly the Hall of Mirrors. Exquisite paintings and gold embellishments adorn the length of the hallway, paying tribute to the political, economic and artistic successes of France.

Similarly, the Sacré Coeur de Montmartre (the Sacred Heart Basilica) was also something special, as it sits at the highest point of Paris, and is considered a political and cultural monument. It’s breathtaking inside with its statues, displays and stained-glass windows.

A stop at the La Samaritaine department store was also a must-do with its wide assortment of stores. Think Prada, Gucci, Dior and more all housed in this luxurious location. We marveled at the grandeur of each product the brands displayed.

We stopped at numerous sidewalk cafes in our travels, sipping coffees and eating macarons in true Parisian style.

In terms of transportation, the flight was seven hours there and eight hours back due to wind, but honestly went by super quick since American Air served two meals on each and we were prepared with entertainment.

If you’re planning a trip like this anytime soon, do a little research in advance, but also remain flexible. We had an idea of what we wanted to do and made some reservations, but kept some days open for discovery.

I loved riding the Métro, sitting at cafes and taking in all of the majestic sites in the City of Love.

It’s truly a city worth visiting, and I feel extremely fortunate I was able to spend such a special occasion there.

Mike McGinley is a Times Leader columnist who is often called a man about town. Email him thoughts at [email protected].

