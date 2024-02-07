🔊 Listen to this

“I always tell people I get energy from my family and friends and co-workers,” Joe Stochla said as he glanced around the crowded cafeteria of St. Nicholas – St. Mary Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre.

Stochla, 64, of Larksville, must have felt a boost of energy Sunday afternoon and evening, as 358 well-wishers attended a benefit to help with his medical expenses as he fights Stage 3 esophageal cancer.

Volunteers had put together 184 raffle baskets to be chanced off at the fund-raiser, and served up such homestyle food as pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, meatballs, rigatoni and desserts.

DJ Bouncin’ Bernie, meanwhile, added a touch of levity to the evening by announcing that whoever won the “wagon of cheer” raffle would get a ride home in the wagon, pulled by “the Mother Superior.”

But laughter aside, Stochla’s cancer is not a joke. He has four more radiation treatments and one more chemotherapy treatment to undergo, after which he expects to have major surgery in Philadelphia, where he will likely stay for 10 days.

He received his cancer diagnosis in November, a few months after open heart surgery.

“Cancer doesn’t run in my family; heart disease does,” he said, noting he was surprised by the cancer diagnosis, which came after he told his doctor about pain in his abdomen and had a CT scan. “I urge anybody, if something doesn’t feel right, to get checked out,” he said.

Sunday’s benefit raised close to $10,000, which will help with his medical expenses, Stochla said.

A lifelong resident of Edwardsville and Larksville, Stochla is a 30-year member of St. Nicholas-St. Mary Parish, where he has served as president of the Holy Name Society. For the first time in 30 years he was unable to attend the Holy Name Society’s annual Pre-Lenten German Nite celebration this weekend. “I just didn’t have the stamina for that,” he said.

Despite the tiring effects of his treatment, he still works as a salesman for RJ Walker.

If anyone would like to aid Stochla’s fight against esophageal cancer, contact [email protected] or call Tammy Stochla at 570-301-7656.