The United States Air Force Heritage of America Rhythm in Blue Jazz Ensemble will perform at the Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple on March 18 at 7 p.m. This free performance is part of a concert series the band is presenting across Pennsylvania and New York from March 15-19.

Rhythm in Blue features the diverse talents of 14 professional musicians whose commitment to excellence has earned worldwide acclaim and military distinction. The band incorporates a wide repertoire of jazz and fusion, from big band swing to cutting-edge contemporary music and their vocalist captures the sound of the great jazz standards and inspires with patriotic classics.

The United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band concert is sponsored by LT Verrastro and supported by Lackawanna County and the PA Council on the Arts.

The concert will take place in the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Theatre at 7 p.m. with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase. Tickets are free to the public and are required for admission. They can be acquired at the Fidelity Bank Box Office at the SCC in person or by calling (570) 344-1111, or via Ticketmaster. Convenience charges may apply online or by phone.

For additional information and a full schedule of events, visit SCCMT.org.