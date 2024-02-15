Show opens Feb. 29 for 4-day run

🔊 Listen to this

The Wolfpack Players at Wilkes-Barre Area High School have transformed themselves into Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoking the look and sound of the 1950s as they present the musical “Grease” Feb. 29 through March 3.

Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation.

An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world’s most popular musicals.

Alice Y. Lyons is director, with musical direction by Joelle DeLuca, choreography by Jamie Burns, costumes by Lisa Y. Fink and assistant direction by Lou Lyons.

Performances will be 7 p.m. Feb. 29, March 1 and March 2 and 2 p.m. March 3 in the Wilkes-Barre Area High School Auditorium, 2021 Wolfpack Way, Plains. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students in high school and younger as well as seniors 65 and older.

Tickets will be sold, cash only, day of the show. Doors open one hour prior to showtime. No food or drinks will be permitted in the school, but there will be bottles of water for sale as well as 50/50s. raffle baskets and a silent auction for 2 framed cast/crew show posters.

For more information, call 570-826-1111 Ext 5201 and leave message, or email [email protected]