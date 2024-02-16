Show opens Feb.. 22 at Providence Playhouse in Scranton

Actors Circle continues its 42nd season with the presentation of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy “Harvey” at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Playhouse in Scranton.

Show dates are Feb. 22, 23, 24, 25, March 1, 2, 3, 2024. Show times are Thursday, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 general, $12 senior, and $10 student.

On Thursday, Feb. 22, all tickets are $10. Pay cash at the door or visit www.actorscircle.com to purchase tickets online. Call 570-342-9707 for reservations.

The show is directed by Linda C. Griffiths; produced by Mark Fryer and J.P. McGowan. Casey Thomas is advisor to the director. He and Art Walsh are set designers. Nina Kemp is the stage manager. Cathy Rist Strauch is costume coordinator and publicist.

The cast includes Chris Eibach (as Elwood P. Dowd), Britt Demming, Jeff Ginsberg, Kandis Hill, Paul Kantor, Lorrie Loughney, Jason Narcoonis, Harry Powell, Cecelia Pugh, and Charlie Spano. Casey Thomas is advisor to the director and he and Art Walsh are set designers.

The comedy centers around Elwood P. Dowd, a polite and friendly man with a very strange best friend — a six-foot, three-and-one-half-inch invisible rabbit named Harvey. Elwood’s sister Veta is concerned the rabbit will interfere with her life as a socialite, so she tries to have Elwood committed at the local sanatorium.

“Harvey” is presented through a special arrangement with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.; Royalty Sponsor is the Stoppini Foundation; and special grants form The Lackawanna County for Arts and Culture.

PHOTOS:

1) Harvey group photo. Left to Right: seated: Kandis Hill, Chris Eibach. Standing: Nina Kemp, Cecelia Pugh, Harry Powell and Lorrie Loughney

2) L to R: Charlie Spano, Chris Eibach, Jason Narcoonis, Paul Kantor

3) L to R: Nina Kemp, Jeff Ginsberg, and Lorrie Loughney

4) Elwood (Chris Eibach), introduces his invisible friend, Harvey, to his sister Veta (Kandis Hill)