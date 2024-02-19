Month-lont effort designed to encourage reading

In celebration of National Read Across America Week which recognizes Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the United Way will launch its 3rd Annual Million Minute Challenge on March 1 to raise awareness about the importance of reading and early literacy.

The Million Minute Challenge is the organization’s largest annual reading challenge. Families, individuals, schools and groups are welcome to participate in this challenge. The goal is for Wyoming Valley readers to pledge and read 1,000,000 minutes or more by the end of March.

Last year, a record number of 2,279,480 reading minutes were pledged and the United Way is hoping to exceed that goal again.

United Way of Wyoming Valley aims to improve student success in our area by increasing early reading proficiency. The organization has developed a number of literacy initiatives to focus on the underlying challenges that can keep young children, especially those in low-income families, from learning to read proficiently.

With only 46% of students reading proficiently by third grade, United Way of Wyoming Valley believes that practice and repetition can not only help children become better at reading, but even develop a lifelong love of reading.

“With more than half of all Wyoming Valley elementary students unable to read proficiently by the end of third grade, it’s clear that we need to keep sharing the message that reading plays an important part in future success,” said Ashley Winslow, Director of Community Impact at the United Way of Wyoming Valley. “The Million Minute Challenge is a fun and easy way to work together toward one common goal- collectively reading as a community,” Winslow said.

To participate in the Million Minute Challenge, please go to https://www.unitedwaywb.org/reading-initiatives/million-minute-challenge/ to fill out the pledge form and log your minutes that you will read for the remainder of the month of March.

Participants are asked to use #UWWVMillionMinute if you’re in the challenge and posting on social media.

For more information, please contact Ashley Winslow at [email protected].