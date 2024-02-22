🔊 Listen to this

The Bear Creek Township Volunteer Hose Co. is sponsoring take-out dinners of fish, shrimp or a combination of the two every Friday in Lent. Dinners are available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Friday at the Hose House, 3500 Bear Creek Blvd., Bear Creek Township, and all are welcome.

Meals include a healthy helping of hand-cut French fries and coleslaw.

Also offered this year is a raffle for a Blackstone Griddle, courtesy of Lowe’s Home Improvement in Wilkes-Barre Township. Chances on this large, four-burner flat top with accessories are $10 each, and the drawing will be held on Good Friday at the Hose House.

Hose Company merchandise also will be sold during the fish fry events. You can choose from three different 20-ounce tumbler designs, black or mauve bottle/can huggers and two different styles of garden flags.

On the final Friday of Lent, Good Friday, the Easter Bunny will be available for photos. Those coming to the fish fry or to witness the drawing for the Blackstone Griddle are encouraged to bring their cameras.