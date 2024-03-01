Public welcome to attend exhibit opening, award ceremony at LCCC

Mollie Kuhar, an 11th-grade student at Lake-Lehman High School, used graphite for this piece.

Lindsay Matinas, an 11th grade student at Dallas High School, used colored pencil to create this image.

Kaylee Meeker, a 10th grade student at Northwest Area High School, used watercolors for this picture of an airplane.

The 42nd Annual Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Exhibit will open on Sunday, March 3 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Schulman Gallery, LCCC, Nanticoke, PA. The public is invited to the art exhibit as well as the awards ceremony which follows at 4 p.m. in the James T. Atherton Gymnasium.

Tours will also be given of the LCCC Art Department at 2 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. by members of the faculty.

Joe and Sue Hand of Dallas have sponsored the Suzanne Maria Rossetti Memorial Juried Art Contest for the past 42 years in memory of the daughter of the late Peter andLouise Rossetti of Saugus, MA.

Artworks in pencil, pastel, watercolor, acrylic, oil, ink, scratchboard, mixed media, fibers, photography, prints, miniature drawings and paintings, 3-D fine arts, and 3-D applied design were created by 7th through 12th grade students associated with the geographic areas of Dallas, Lehman, Tunkhannock, or Northwest.

Entries were judged separately on each grade level in 12 different categories by two panels of three judges each. In addition, a separate awards jury awarded over $8,000 in community-sponsored awards.

Students from the school districts of Dallas, Lake-Lehman, Northwest Area and Tunkhannock areas will have artworks on display and recipients of the community sponsored awards will be announced at the Opening Reception on Sunday, March 3.

The public is invited to view this exhibit of winning art works during the opening reception on Sunday, March 3 continuing through Wednesday, April 10 at the Schulman Gallery, LCCC, 521 Trailblazer Drive (Building #14 – Campus Center), Nanticoke, PA. Gallery hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Special Saturday hours will be held March 16 and April 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.