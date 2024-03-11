🔊 Listen to this

The Friends of the Back Mountain Memorial Library will host their 34th Annual Luncheon with a Special Author on Sunday, April 21 at AppleTree Terrace, Newberry Estate, Dallas. The guest speaker will be Rebecca “Becky” Grasley, a pie baker and author who grew up in Nescopeck.

Rebecca “Becky” Grasley, who now creates new recipes in the kitchen of the house where she grew up, chased her dream of opening a California pie shop after a career in nursing. With more than 50 years of pie baking experience she learned from her grandmother, Becky set up shop with her son in the Arts District of Los Angelos. In 2011, “The Pie Hole” was born – and it was a hit!

In her book, “Pie is Messy,” Becky shares the pie gospel with home cooks everywhere, beginning with abandoning the idea of perfection. Pie is, after all, messy! Through 100 recipes, her book takes readers from the basics of making crust to preparing hits from “The Pie Hole/” Each chapter covers a different category of pie and is broken down into two sections: Old School Pies and New School Pies.

Additionally, she offers tutorials for crust variations and making substitutions for vegan or gluten-free options. “Pie is Messy” is beginner friendly, warm, and non-intimidating, but creative enough for more advanced bakers.

The doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the buffet luncheon will be served at 1 p.m. All proceeds from the luncheon and the basket raffle will benefit the library.

Tables of eight are encouraged and may be reserved. Checks in the amount of $30 should be made payable to the Back Mountain Memorial Library and mailed to 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612. Also, you can obtain and complete a registration form and leave it with your payment at the library desk.

Reservations deadline is Wednesday, April 17.