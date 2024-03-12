🔊 Listen to this

‘The Fury’

By: Alex Michaelides

Rating: 4.6

Alex Michaelides’ first two novels, “The Silent Patient” and “The Maidens” were very well received by readers who love psychological thrillers. After reading his latest book, “The Fury,” I know why.

His third novel is a work of psychological suspense with intriguing characters, a mystical setting and a relentless amount of plot twists, one more unexpected than the last one. It is a story about love and revenge among seven characters. One of them is murdered and another one is a killer.

Lana Farrar, a famous retired movie star invites her closest friends to her private Greek Island for Easter to escape the gloomy, rainy London weather. Her first husband gifted the island to her with its alluring setting. The only unfavorable aspect of being on the island are the relentless and unforgivable Aegean winds, known as “the fury.”

The cast of characters on the island are Lana, her second husband Jason, her teenaged son Leo; as well as Lana’s good friend Kate, who is a theater actor, Agathi, who is Lana’s faithful assistant, and Nikos the island’s caretaker. But Lana’s best friend Elliot Chase, a playwright, is the key character and the most unreliable narrator that I have ever encountered.

The story of events on the island are intertwined with the characters’ relationships and backstories told to the readers by Elliot. When the group becomes trapped on the island by a ferocious windstorm, someone ends up murdered. Who did it and why? Elliot now invites readers to pull up a bar stool, have a drink and listen to a tale of passion.

Elliot winds the clock back to describe each person’s personality and flaws, exposing a web of jealousy, ambition and infidelity. In the process, he reveals his own painful childhood which led him to the theater and began his obsession with Lana. Elliot often changes the story he tells from one chapter to the next.

Is he only telling readers what he wants them to know?

What is fact and what is fiction?

The story is told in five acts, like a screen play, and the chapters are short encouraging a fast read. Elliot often speaks directly to readers and goes back and forth in time making it tricky to follow sometimes. The narrative structure is unique and may not appeal to everyone, but fans of Michaelides will want to read it. I found the characters intriguing and Elliot even entertaining at times. The full picture remains elusive until the grand reveal at the end. I had to read the epilogue several times to figure everything out. It is definitely a worthwhile read and one that will keep you guessing right up to the twisty end.

A Shakespeare note:

“All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.

They have their exits and their entrances,

And one man in his own time plays many parts.”

From “As You Like It,” by William Shakespeare

Jacquie O’Neil and her daughter, Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage, contribute to this column.