🔊 Listen to this

If you have Irish ancestors, there’s no better time than the present — as St. Patrick’s Day nears — to step up your genealogy research or at least to explore some new avenues.

Immigrants from Ireland were among the most numerous newcomers to Wyoming Valley and Northeastern Pennsylvania in the early and mid-1800s. It wasn’t long before they were a key voting bloc and had become well-known “names” in the community.

As with pursuit of ancestors of other ethnicities, it is always a good idea to speak with your relatives to find out what they know of the line you have chosen to work with. Existing information on county and town of origin can get you started quickly and save a lot of work.

Here are some good sources of information for our area’s genealogists once you’ve pinned your ancestors down by Irish location and you’re ready to trace their movements.

Ireland Genweb: Genweb, an international collection of genealogy websites, has been around for many years and continues to grow, now including Asian, Latin and African nations. Just type in “World Genweb” and look for “Ireland Genweb” inside it. You’ll find a map and pages on the individual counties.

Ireland Genweb offers a lot of historic information: census records, church records, legal records and more. I have found it highly useful for its explanation of patterns of emigration by my ancestors from Ireland to North America.

Incidentally, the oft-repeated story that Ireland lost all its historical records during its civil war is false. Most of those records were reconstituted.

How do you access this information when it is not all available on the site? Much of it is accessible through FamilySearch, the free genealogy service of the Latter-day Saints church. That church has a network of free libraries where information can be viewed or ordered. There is one in Clarks Summit.

Also, there are affiliate libraries where much of the information (though not quite all) may be viewed. A local one is the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society, with a library in Annex 2 of the Kirby Health Center, North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre. Admission is by appointment and membership.

Irish histories: It is important to get a good grounding in when and how so many Irish emigrated. Contrary to popular belief, Irish emigration did not begin and end with the so-called “potato famine” of 1845-1852. Irish were heading for North America long before and continued long after.

Still, the venerable multi-volume work “The Famine Immigrants” could be of use, as can local histories found in libraries and historical societies when those books have sections on ethnic groups arriving in the area. A 1990s book specifically about Irish immigration from County Louth to Canada has been super-helpful to me.

Obituaries: If you have a death date for an Irish ancestor, by all means look it up in newspaper backfiles. The obituary for my maternal great-grandmother pegged her birth to town and year in Ireland and her immigration port to Philadelphia. Can’t get much better than that!

Family Tree Magazine: This magazine, published six times a year, offers many articles on individual nations and their relationships to American immigration. Use its index to find out when Ireland has been most recently addressed.

DNA tests: These tests give you clusters of DNA similar to your own all across Ireland — a virtual road map for the seeker of information.

Yes, St. Patrick’s Day can be lots of fun. Make it the jumping-off point for your most productive genealogy year yet.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected].

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader history and genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected].