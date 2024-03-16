At W-B church, Great Lent begins on Monday

🔊 Listen to this

The icon in the center shows Mary, the mother of Jesus, sometimes called the Theotokos, or God bearer, in Orthodox churches, holding her son.

Iconographer Ivan Roumiantsev, who came to the United States from Moscow in Russia and now works at St. Tikhon’s Monastery in Moscow, Lackawanna County, can be seen atop a ladder on top of a scaffold as he works to complete the display of icons at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre.

Along with images of Jesus Christ and his mother, the 12 apostles and several prophets, one of the many new icons at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church in Wilkes-Barre depicts the three young men from the Old Testament who were thrown into “a fiery furnace.”

This trio had displeased the king of Babylon by refusing to worship an idol, and the king wanted to give them a torturous death.

But they didn’t die. Instead, the king’s servants observed them calmly walking around inside the fire — and singing — with a fourth person who “looked like a son of God.”

“They were singing in the fire,” church pastor the Rev. Innocent Neal said last week as iconographer Ivan Roumiantsev put finishing touches on the icons.

“And this is where our choir sings,” the pastor said, indicating an area close to the large icon, which also features another being, one whose wings are stretched protectively over the young men.

While some people might think of that being, or the fourth person in the fire, as an angel, Father Innocent said, “We see it as the pre-Incarnate Lord … and this is an example for our lives. When we find ourselves facing fiery trials in life, if we keep our focus on God, his presence can transform the situation.”

Other new icons in the church show three women coming to Jesus’ tomb, where they are about to discover that He is risen; and the angel Gabriel, about to announce to Mary that she will become Jesus’ mother.

Figures such as the Moses, King David, Ezechial, Daniel, Elias and King Solomon complete the impressive display.

“It is hard work,” said Roumiantsev, who had done some of the painting in his studio and then applied the icons to the wall like wallpaper.

The icons will add beauty and joy to the spiritual season of Great Lent, Father Innocent said, noting that season begins on Monday for members of his congregation.

While most area Christians will tell you Easter is just two weeks away, Holy Trinity Orthodox Church follows the Julian calendar, and will celebrate Easter on May 5.

Great Lent begins Monday, March 18, and while it has traditionally been a time of abstaining from meat and dairy, Father Innocent said people usually adapt those rules according to their health and the demands of their work.

It’s also a time for giving up distractions such as entertainment, Father Innocent said. “Hopefully that will allow people to save money and give to the poor.”

Holy Trinity’s Divine Liturgy begins at 9 a.m. on Sundays, preceded by a morning prayer called matins at 8:10 a.m. People are welcome to attend the services, or to visit Holy Trinity on Wednesdays (starting March 27) from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., when the church will be open for meditation and prayer.