Please join us to celebrate 30 years of giving at the Luzerne Foundation where we will honor our friends and neighbors who have given of themselves to better our community in the past year!

Business Partner Champion – Community Bank, N.A.

40 Below Innovator Champion – Tim Lambert, McCarthy Tires

Nonprofit Champion – Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA

Volunteer Champion – Stacey Kile, Geisinger

Advocate Champion -Jarrett Ferentino, Esq., Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office

Board of Director’s Champion – Pasco L. Schiavo, Esq. (Posthumously) and Linda Schiavo Tickets To The Event Are Still Available At www.luzfdn.org

Because of you and for you, we are… Here for good. ™