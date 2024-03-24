Some questions to ask before digging in

If you decide to grow tomatoes in your garden, you’ll have plenty of company. According to the National Gardening Association, 86 percent of gardeners include tomatoes in their garden.

Sweet peppers are another popular crop, according to the National Gardening Association, with 46 percent of gardeners opting to include them.

Have you tried your hand at growing your favorite tomatoes or cucumbers yet?

Well, if you have, you’re in good company – recently, the trends in home vegetable gardening are up! According to the National Gardening Association, 35% of households have grown their own food, with the biggest age group increase among millennials. Whatever age you are, vegetable gardening offers many benefits, not the least of which is the satisfaction of growing something delicious for you and your family to enjoy. These days, inflation has spurred more interest in home gardening, enabling us to enjoy fresh, organic produce at a lower cost.

Don’t despair if you lack space for a large plot at your home. Many vegetables and herbs grow well in containers or raised beds, so anyone with an interest can try this enjoyable hobby.

Here are some questions to ask yourself before you plunge in.

What size garden can you care for, and who will work in it?

How much time will you have to devote to planting, watering, weeding, and monitoring for pests? Growing vegetables is a lot of work, so be realistic about your availability to start and maintain your plot. If your summer includes long vacations, you will need help taking care of your plot when you are not around.

Do you have a level, sunny spot on your property that drains well?

Select a spot close to your home and a hose or other water source.

What do you and your family like to eat?

Will you eat the produce as it ripens, or will you freeze, can or store some vegetables for eating over the winter?

Do you like growing plants from seeds, or do you prefer transplanting seedlings from a local nursery?

Both methods work – seeds are less expensive than plants, and you often have more choices of varieties to grow, but transplants offer a quicker process that works best for many gardeners.

Select the sunniest, most convenient spot you have available. Some vegetables need less sun than others, but at least six hours of sun daily are needed for good results. We recommend testing the soil, so you know what you are working with regarding pH and nutrients. pH is a measure of acidity or alkalinity in the soil. Most vegetables grow best in a pH range of 6.8 to 7.2. The soil test results will identify nutrient deficiencies or excesses in your soil. Your local Penn State Extension office can provide you with soil test kits. These tests are inexpensive and very informative. For more information, see the links at the end of this article.

Soil in Northeast Pennsylvania

Our soil consists of three parts: loam, silt, and clay, in varying percentages. While we don’t typically see heavy clay soil dominating the mix, as you might see farther south, we can have another challenge – rocks! In the area’s geologic history, when the glaciers receded, they created “glacial till.” This means that many rocks were left near the surface of our soil – from pebbles to boulders. They help with drainage, except when they are so large you cannot plant without removing them. This is a challenge most intrepid gardeners and farmers around here have accepted and overcome. The many stacked rock walls throughout our countryside attest to this. If your yard happens to have a lot of rocks, just consider them part of your drainage system, and remove the largest when you must.

Cool Season vs. Warm Season Vegetables

You may not have considered the seasonal preferences of vegetables, but they definitely have them! Cool season means these plants prefer germinating and growing in the spring and fall rather than over the heat of summer. A few examples are lettuce, kale, onions, beets, and carrots. Many of these vegetables can be grown as soon as your ground can be worked, which around Northeasternern Pennsylvania means March or April generally. Fall plantings can start in August and September, depending on the weather.

Warm season, or heat-loving, vegetables need warmer nights (over 50°F), warmer soil temperatures, and longer days for best performance. Examples include tomatoes, summer squash, bush beans, and peppers. These vegetables are best planted well after the last frost. Mid-May into June is probably safe for most of our area. This will vary depending on your elevation and any micro-climates you have around your property.

Planning before Planting

Draw up a basic plan before you plant anything. A plan will ensure that you have room for all that you want to grow and that you buy the correct number of plants. If space is tight, you can grow vining vegetables on trellises or fences (e.g., cucumbers, pole beans, and small melons).

Consider keeping a garden journal. A simple spiral notebook is fine. Make a note of what you planted, when, and where. This really helps for the following year, as certain vegetables should be rotated around your plot to reduce the recurrence of pests and diseases. Record your soil test results here as well. Plan on re-testing your soil every three years or so.

A Note on Container Gardening

Do you only have a balcony or deck available to use? Many vegetables grow well in containers. Lettuce, carrots, Swiss chard, and onions need only a minimum of a half-gallon size pot. Cherry tomatoes need one-gallon minimum. Two-gallon containers will work for bush beans and bell peppers. Use a potting mix made for containers; topsoil is too dense.

Top Ten Vegetables

Are you curious about what other gardeners are growing? The top 10 vegetables and the percentage of gardeners who grow them are (from the National Gardening Association): Tomatoes (86%); cucumbers (47%); sweet peppers (46%); beans (39%); carrots (34%); summer squash (32%); onions (32%); hot peppers (31%); lettuce (28%); and peas (24%).

It’s a Long Summer

When the dog days of summer hit our region, it is tempting to put off basic gardening tasks like weeding and watering. This is the time to enlist other family members if you can. Heed the expression, “A small garden without weeds is more productive than a large garden full of weeds.” Keep this in mind when choosing your plot size. Invest in good mulch to keep weeds down. Using soaker hoses will make watering more manageable and more efficient.

Don’t hesitate to encourage your children to help with gardening chores, like planting, watering, and weeding. A survey by Cornell University showed that children who are involved in growing vegetables are more willing to eat them!

Let’s Get Started – Together

If you are ready to embark on the adventure of growing your own food, or if you have any questions about past gardens you have tried, Penn State Master Gardeners are ready and able to help you. The Luzerne County Penn State Extension Office is in West Pittston; the Lackawanna County office is in Scranton. We have soil test kits, brochures, and staff who can answer questions about your gardening project. We also have a hotline via email or telephone, to address your questions ([email protected]; 570-602-0622).

Enjoy your summer and share with us your experiences in gardening.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Susan French is a master gardener with the Penn State Extension in Luzerne County.