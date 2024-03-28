🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Hospital Nurses Alumni will hold their annual dinner meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, April 15 at Apple Tree Terrace in Dallas.

Dinner consists of potato chowder or chicken noodle soup, garden salad, carved pork loin with cocktail rolls, chicken Parmesan, stuffed pollock fish with lemon butter sauce, potato au gratin, lasagna rollups, Italian green beans, cole slaw, cranberry iced tea, assorted pastries and cookies, coffee and hot tea. Tickets are $32 per person, and there will be a cash bar.

Speaker is David DeCosmo, radio and TV broadcaster, speaking on “The Titanic.”

For more information and reservations, please call Mary Ann Rubin RN at 570-298-2616.